I moved to Delhi for work while my spouse and children reside in Mumbai. Can I cover all family members under a single health insurance policy?

I recently relocated to Delhi for my job, while my wife and two children reside in Mumbai. I want to understand if I can cover all of us in one health insurance policy and what I should keep in mind while getting a health policy.

Lalit Kumar

Reply by Nitin Deo - Chief - Underwriting, Claims and Reinsurance, Zuno General Insurance

It’s important to ensure that your loved ones have adequate health insurance coverage, even if they are located in another town.

In most cases, health insurance policies offer the option of covering family members under one single policy, regardless of their location. This means you can include your wife and children who reside in Mumbai under the same health insurance policy that covers you in New Delhi. This can provide the convenience of managing and renewing a single policy for the entire family.

When selecting a health insurance policy, it’s important to consider the following factors:

Network hospitals: Check if the health insurance policy has a wide network of hospitals in both New Delhi and Mumbai. A larger network ensures that your family members have access to quality healthcare facilities in their city of residence.

Cashless claims: Verify if the policy offers cashless claim settlement at network hospitals in both cities. Cashless claims allow for a smooth and convenient process, as the insurance company settles the hospital bill directly.

Coverage for pre-existing conditions: If any family member has pre-existing medical conditions, ensure that the policy covers these conditions after a waiting period. Review the waiting period and any specific terms related to pre-existing conditions.

Sum insured: Assess the sum insured offered by the policy to ensure it is adequate for the healthcare needs of your family members. Consider factors such as the medical inflation rate, healthcare costs in the respective cities, and any specific medical requirements.

Policy features and add-ons: Review the policy features and additional add-ons available. Look for features such as coverage for alternative treatments, wellness programs, and preventive healthcare. Assess the relevance of these features based on your family's specific healthcare needs.

It's recommended to compare multiple health insurance policies and read the policy documents carefully. Evaluate the coverage, terms, and conditions, and check if the policy allows for the inclusion of family members in different cities.

By choosing a health insurance policy that allows for coverage of your family members in different cities, you can provide them with the necessary financial protection and peace of mind regarding their healthcare expenses, irrespective of their location.

