I’m a single parent looking for affordable health cover- Should I choose floater or individual?

As a single parent with one child, I’m trying to find the most efficient and affordable way to structure our health insurance. Most family floater plans seem tailored for two-parent households, and I don’t want to pay extra for features I won’t use. My goal is to ensure both my child and I have comprehensive protection without overspending. Should I choose an individual policy with a higher sum insured for myself and add my child separately under a multi-individual plan, or would a family floater make more sense? How can single parents balance affordability, flexibility, and long-term healthcare security effectively?

Advice by Vineet Gupta, Head - Product Development, ManipalCigna Health Insurance

Balancing finances and future security as a single parent can feel daunting, and ensuring strong health insurance coverage for both yourself and your child is one of the best steps you can take toward peace of mind. The choice between an individual plan and a family floater plan depends on your medical needs, budget, and long-term goals.

Understanding options

1. Multi-Individual Plans: With multi-individual health insurance plans, both you and your child have separate coverage and sum insured amounts, but are covered under a single policy. A claim made by a particular individual will not have an impact on coverage of the other person covered in the policy.

For single parents, multi-individual plans are often more practical because premiums are based on each insured person’s age. If there’s a significant age gap between you and your child — typically 25–30 years — this helps keep your child’s premium affordable.

2. Family Floater Plans: Family Floater plans can also cover both parent and child under a single shared sum insured. However, since premiums are calculated based on the eldest member’s age (usually the parent), the cost may be higher than expected. Over time, this structure can also limit your ability to increase or adjust coverage as your needs change.

For this reason, family floater policy tends to be less cost-effective for single-parent households compared to multi-individual policies.

Affordability and protection

When deciding the sum insured, remember that medical inflation in India is nearly double than general inflation. Choosing a higher sum insured at the start can protect you against future medical inflation and avoid adequate coverage challenges later.

Best practices

> Opt for adequate coverage early: Choose a sum insured that comfortably covers major hospitalizations for both you and your child, factoring in future medical inflation.

> Review network access: Select insurers with strong hospital networks in your city for easy access to quality care.

> Plan for the long term: Prioritize shorter waiting periods for pre-existing conditions and review your policy periodically to stay aligned with evolving healthcare needs.

For most single-parent families, multi-individual health insurance plans for both parent and child strike the best balance between affordability, flexibility, and long-term protection. They let you get insurance coverage individually, keep premiums more predictable, and avoid the higher costs with shared coverage typically associated with floater plans.