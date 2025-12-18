IndiGo COO, aviation officials appear before parliamentary panel seeking answers for flight disruptions

IndiGo's Chief Operating Officer, Isidro Porqueras, appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Wednesday to address the widespread disruptions caused by the airline's cancellation of hundreds of flights from December 2. The panel sought accountability for the operational crisis, which left thousands of passengers stranded nationwide and prompted substantial scrutiny of the airline and the civil aviation regulator.

During the hearing, the panel, chaired by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, pressed both IndiGo executives and representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for clear explanations. However, news agency PTI sources present at the meeting described the responses as "evasive and unconvincing", leaving the panel dissatisfied with the lack of direct accountability.

The panel convened for nearly four hours, with senior aviation officials, including Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, in attendance alongside representatives from other major airlines such as Air India, Air India Express, Akasha, and SpiceJet. The committee underscored the serious implications of the service disruption for both the public and parliamentary members, who were affected by cancellations and delays during the Winter Session in Delhi.

Aviation regulator DGCA had earlier issued notices to IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Porqueras, requiring them to explain the reasons behind the large-scale cancellations. In response to the crisis, IndiGo's parent board established a Crisis Management Group. The airline further assured that the company's board was doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers.

Multiple Members of Parliament raised concerns that the disruptions may have been linked to the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. Some questioned whether the ministry was adequately prepared for such scenarios or if the situation constituted an "arm-twisting technique" by the airline to seek exemption from new regulations.

Sources close to the committee confirmed that the panel did not reach a conclusive view during Wednesday's meeting. Instead, the committee opted to await the outcome of an ongoing inquiry, ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, before determining responsibility for the disruptions. One source privy to the meeting described that the airline tried to put the blame on technical issues rather than taking responsibility.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the operational failures that led to the widespread flight cancellations. Its report is expected to be submitted by December 28, after which further action may be considered by the parliamentary panel.

(With PTI inputs)