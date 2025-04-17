Indians sitting on healthcare affordability crisis; insured families skipping treatment, rationing medicines

The India Fit Report 2025 has revealed a deepening healthcare affordability crisis across the country, calling it a “silent emergency” affecting millions—even those with insurance. Released by GOQii, the report draws from insights of over 6 million users and a survey of 2,000 individuals, highlighting how rising medical costs are forcing Indians to delay or skip essential treatment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The report calls for urgent, comprehensive reforms to make insurance coverage broader and more inclusive, alongside a significant push towards preventive healthcare.

Key findings expose a grim reality:

71% of respondents say medical expenses have skyrocketed.

36% have reduced doctor visits despite being insured.

Nearly 1 in 5 Indians have foregone critical treatment due to high costs.

The report shares distressing examples—diabetic patients rationing insulin, elderly citizens postponing surgeries, and insured families turning to asset sales or debt to cover medical bills.

“The rising cost of healthcare is not just a statistic—it’s a silent emergency unfolding in households across India. We must rewrite the rules to ensure health is a right, not a privilege,” said Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii.

Advertisement

The report also sheds light on the fragility of existing insurance systems, citing limited coverage, frequent claim denials, and inadequate support for chronic conditions. As a result, even insured individuals are shouldering significant out-of-pocket expenses, pushing many toward financial distress.

Even insured households are increasingly relying on out-of-pocket expenses, often resulting in asset sales or debt accumulation. The report reveals a 3.84% increase in the 'unhealthy' population, with a worsening health gender gap: 64% of women are classified as unhealthy compared to 40% of men. Lifestyle diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol, are prevalent, particularly among seniors.

GOQii’s report calls for urgent healthcare reform, demanding:

Broader and more inclusive insurance coverage

A stronger focus on preventive healthcare

Advertisement

Policy-level changes to make quality treatment accessible and affordable for allThe report advocates for the integration of artificial intelligence and wearable technology to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.