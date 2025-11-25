Kotak Life Insurance's AUM crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, a prominent insurer in India, has announced that its assets under management (AUM) have surpassed ₹1 lakh crore, marking a significant milestone in the company’s 25th year of operation. Over the period from March 2010, Kotak Life’s AUM has registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. This achievement comes amid a competitive insurance landscape, with the company attributing its growth to a diversified product portfolio and disciplined asset allocation strategies.

The insurer said its growth has been supported by a range of offerings across protection, savings, unit-linked and annuity products, along with a focus on asset allocation and risk management.

The insurer has prioritised digital transformation and a customer-centric approach, aiming to strengthen its position as a leading life insurer. Industry analysts note that Kotak Life’s focus on robust risk practices and innovation has allowed it to maintain above-industry growth rates, despite a highly regulated sector. The company’s trajectory is seen as illustrative of broader trends in India’s insurance market, where digital and protection-led products are gaining traction.

Within the life insurance sector, Kotak Life competes with established players such as HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. HDFC Pension Fund Management, for example, recently reported a rise in AUM to ₹1.50 lakh crore and a 43% market share in the pension segment, highlighting the competitive dynamics in asset gathering and customer acquisition.

In comparative terms, Kotak Life’s consistent 19% CAGR since 2010 stands out against an industry average that has seen fluctuating single-digit growth in certain years. Observers suggest that as the market matures, growth rates may moderate, but current figures reaffirm Kotak Life’s reputation for disciplined performance and adaptive strategy.