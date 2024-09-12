Monkeypox and hospital bills: Is your health insurance policy ready to deal with it?

As monkeypox cases continue to emerge across the globe, many individuals are left wondering if their health insurance policies are equipped to handle the potential financial burden of treating the virus. With symptoms ranging from fever to painful rashes and hospitalisation required in severe cases, treatment costs could quickly escalate.

The question of whether health insurance plans, particularly in countries like India where policies are often specific about coverage, can effectively address the medical and hospital expenses related to monkeypox has gained urgency. Understanding your policy's readiness to deal with monkeypox is crucial as the outbreak unfolds.

Monkeypox (Mpox) is a viral disease that spreads through close contact with an infected person. Symptoms include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, and fatigue, with the rash evolving into lesions.

"Most Mpox cases are mild and can be managed at home, but severe cases may require hospitalisation, especially if complications arise or symptoms are severe. Hospitalisation can cost from Rs 70,000 to RS 2,00,000 depending on the severity and length of stay at the hospital," said Rupinderjit Singh, SVP- Retail Health at ACKO.

A comprehensive health insurance policy can cover hospitalisation expenses, including room charges, doctor fees, medications, and tests. A standard individual or family floater plan that covers viral infections and hospitalisation is sufficient for Mpox. In milder cases, which may not require hospitalisation, would be covered if an insurance product has an OPD component in the product.

"If Mpox is already infected at the time of purchasing the policy, it may not be covered until the waiting period is over as it would be considered as an already existing condition," said Singh.

Most insurers offer cashless treatment at network hospitals. If treated at a non-network hospital, policyholders can opt for reimbursement by submitting hospital bills and related documents.

As the threat of monkeypox looms, it's essential to reassess the scope of your health insurance coverage. With the potential for unexpected hospital bills and medical expenses, being proactive about your policy’s readiness can save you from financial stress in the event of an infection. Reviewing terms, clarifying coverage with your provider, and considering policy upgrades can ensure you are better protected against any evolving health risks. In uncertain times, having a clear understanding of what your health insurance offers can make all the difference for both your health and finances.