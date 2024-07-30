Narayana Health's Aditi Insurance is offering Rs 1 cr coverage for Rs 10,000: Should I switch to this plan?

We are a middle-class family of four, aged 42, 38, 14, and 11 years. I understand that the Aditi Insurance Plan from Narayana Health offers an attractive premium rate of Rs 10,000 for hospitalization coverage of Rs 1 crore. Should I switch over from my existing policy to this plan?
Reply by S.K. Sethi, Founder & Director, RIA Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.:
Narayana Health has introduced an attractive health insurance policy. The Devi Shetty-led healthcare major offers comprehensive coverage with a sum assured of Rs 1 crore for surgeries and Rs 5 lakh for medical management at Narayana Health network hospitals. This plan aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access for the masses in India by providing extensive coverage at an affordable price. The new insurance can be availed at an annual premium of Rs 10,000. The policy has no waiting period for pre-existing diseases.
However, some terms and conditions of the policy need your attention:
Considering these facts and while clarifications like the full policy wording from Narayana Health become available, our sincere advice to you is: “Do not act in a hurry, continue with your present health insurance policy.”
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today