Now, a Rs 1-crore health insurance cover

The health insurance industry has come a long way. From offering basic cover of Rs 3-5 lakh, the health insurance companies are pushing the envelope quite a bit, and now an offer is available for a cover of up to Rs 1 crore.

The newly launched CignaTTK Health Insurance is offering medical covers from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 1 crore. CignaTTK Health is the first company to offer up to Rs 1 crore cover under the Premier plan of ProHealth product. It is also offering Rs 10 lakh, 15 lakh 30 lakh and 50 lakh cover. The Premier plan covers among others worldwide emergency cover, maternity and new-born baby expenses, first year vaccination expenses, donor expenses, etc.

For a 30-year-old healthy, non-smoker individual, the premium for a Rs 1 crore health cover is Rs 38,397 under ProHealth Premier plan.

"ProHealth was conceived basis an extensive research of understanding the market needs. Our research indicates that with a growing incidence of lifestyle related diseases coupled with medical inflation, there is fairly substantial demand, for a health plan with high sum insurance in the market," says Sandeep Patel, CEO and Managing Director, CignaTTK Health Insurance Company.

The maximum cover offered by an Indian health insurance company was Rs 60 lakh by Religare Health Insurance. Max Bupa Health offers a maximum of Rs 50 lakh cover, while Apollo Munich Health Insurance offers a maximum of Rs 15 lakh.

Cigna TTK Health Insurance, a stand-alone health insurance company, is a joint venture between the US-based Cigna Corporation and TTK Group of India.