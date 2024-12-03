PhonePe introduces health insurance for Dengue and Malaria starting at Rs 59: Here's how to buy it

PhonePe has introduced a new health insurance plan that offers continuous coverage for dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases. With a starting price of Rs 59 per year, the plan provides up to Rs 1 lakh in coverage for medical expenses associated with more than 10 diseases. Covered illnesses include malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and swine flu, with benefits for hospitalization, diagnostics, and ICU stays.

Unlike seasonal plans, this insurance offers year-round validity, according to the company.

The new plan has been introduced by PhonePe with the goal of reaching users nationwide, with a particular focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where access to affordable health insurance has been limited. The plan also caters to working professionals by offering supplementary coverage alongside corporate health insurance.

The coverage provided in this plan includes hospitalization, diagnostics, and ICU stays, and is not restricted to the monsoon season like other seasonal plans. It offers year-round protection and continuous coverage for PhonePe users. Users can conveniently purchase, manage, and file claims through the PhonePe app with a 100% digital claims process, ensuring quick settlements and a smooth user experience. Even working professionals with corporate health insurance can opt for this coverage as it provides additional protection for specific health risks.

Users have the convenience of purchasing and managing the plan through the PhonePe app, allowing them to complete the entire process digitally, from selecting a policy to filing a claim.

To sign up for the insurance, users need to navigate to the Insurance section within the PhonePe app, choose the Dengue & Malaria Insurance option, review plan details, and complete the payment process within minutes.

Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, stated that the launch is in line with the company's commitment to making insurance more accessible and affordable for all. The plan aims to remove financial barriers and provide comprehensive health coverage to underserved populations, particularly through digital distribution.