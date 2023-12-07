PhonePe users can buy bike and car insurance policies from this insurer on its platform

ACKO General Insurance has joined forces with PhonePe to offer comprehensive car and bike insurance products directly to consumers on the PhonePe platform. This partnership marries ACKO’s customer-first approach with PhonePe’s massive distribution network, making insurance a readily accessible financial category for its users.

An ACKO press release states, “The collaboration will also see ACKO extending its product offerings to include health insurance and other lines in the future. ACKO’s integration with PhonePe is powered by the latest partnership API stack, designed for modularity and seamless integration. The API stack will enable swift and efficient collaborations with online distributors, ensuring that ACKO’s personalised prices, innovative SKU and consistent experience are delivered to all partners, starting with PhonePe.”

Sanjeev Srinivasan, CEO of ACKO General Insurance, said, “This partnership with PhonePe marks a significant milestone in our journey to democratise insurance in India. By combining ACKO’s customer-first approach and PhonePe’s vast distribution network, we are positioned to offer unmatched value and convenience to millions of customers, reinforcing our commitment to make insurance simple and accessible.”

PhonePe’s users will benefit from ACKO’s insurance offerings, which promise competitive pricing and industry-leading claims and service experience. Per the release, this partnership underscores ACKO and PhonePe's dedication to providing intuitive, affordable, and reliable insurance coverage to millions of customers across India.

Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance, added, “Partnering with ACKO, renowned for its innovation and customer-centric approach, empowers us to fulfil our commitment and actively contribute to advancing digital insurance in India.”