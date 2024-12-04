Planning a year-end trip? From flight delays to diversions, know what your travel insurance covers

As climate change intensifies, extreme weather events are becoming alarmingly frequent. From Delhi's air quality index (AQI) hitting hazardous levels to Cyclone Fengal wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu, the need for proactive protection has never been more evident. Safeguarding oneself, loved ones, and assets is no longer optional—it's a necessity.

One vital step in this direction is securing adequate insurance coverage. Among the various types of insurance, travel insurance emerges as a crucial safeguard, especially as unpredictable weather increasingly disrupts travel plans. Whether it's flight cancellations, delays, or unforeseen medical emergencies, comprehensive travel insurance can shield travellers from financial losses and inconvenience.

Vivek Chaturvedi, CMO and Head of Direct Sales, Go Digit General Insurance explains what a comprehensive travel insurance policy offers against a variety of travel-related inconveniences. From Trip Cancellation to Missed Connection and Trip Extension covers, these policies ensure travellers are financially prepared for disruptions.

A Common Carrier Delay cover can be a lifesaver when your flight is delayed for several hours due to technical difficulties or adverse weather conditions. This coverage provides a flat benefit to compensate for expenses incurred during the extended wait.

Trip Cancellation cover can provide financial relief if you're forced to cancel your trip before departure due to unforeseen circumstances like severe weather conditions caused by cyclones. If you miss a connecting flight due to unexpected delays or cancellations caused by adverse weather, Missed Connection cover can reimburse you for additional expenses like accommodation and travel costs incurred to reach your final destination, up to the policy's specified limit.

A Trip Extension cover can be utilised if your flight is rescheduled due to unforeseen weather conditions, causing you to extend your stay. Opting for this coverage will reimburse you for additional lodging costs or airfare differences up to the sum insured.

Also, a Home-to-home cover provides comprehensive protection for various incidents such as personal accidents that could lead to hospitalization or disability covering you 12 hours before and after the departure (depending on the coverage opted) from the moment you leave your home to the airport and back. This ensures you're protected against unforeseen circumstances during your pre-flight and post-flight trip, giving you peace of mind throughout your trip.

Other covers such as Delay in Flight Landing, Missed Flight Cover, Flight Diversion Cover, Cancellation of Common Carrier by Operator and Flight Landing Back Post Take-off cover would be useful during a cyclone.

However, reading the policy document carefully is important to understand the exclusions and limitations. Also, one should remember that cancellations or delays due to government-imposed restrictions or regulatory changes that were publicly announced or communicated to the traveller well in advance may not be covered.