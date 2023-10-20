This health insurance will cover surrogacy expenses. Check key features and other details carefully

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has come up with a new policy to meet the growing needs of Assisted Reproductive Treatment by integrating Surrogacy Cover and Oocyte Donor Cover into its renowned Star Women Care Insurance Policy. Thus broadening the health insurance safety net for surrogate mothers and Oocyte donors and offering reassurance to anticipating couples. These additional covers come at no extra expense to the insured.

The Surrogacy cover extends inpatient hospitalisation coverage for post-partum delivery complications endured by the surrogate mother, covering a span of 36 months. Additionally, Star Health Insurance is also now equipped to offer an Oocyte Donor Cover extending to indemnify inpatient hospitalisation expenses arising from complications ensuing Assisted Reproductive Treatment, for the stretch of 12 months.

Anand Roy, MD and CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “The policy is meticulously crafted to cater to women's unique needs at every stage of their lives, offering them reassurance and easing concerns about escalating medical expenses.”

Surrogacy cover kicks in from the initiation date of the treatment or procedure. In the face of an unfortunate incident of "Miscarriage due to Accident", according to the policy's terms, Star Health commits to pay a settlement to the surrogate mother.

To access the above benefits, the insurance policy mandates the strict adherence to the terms and conditions stated. The intending couple, the surrogate mother and the treating hospital must comply with the guidelines of the Surrogacy Act and the ART Act. Furthermore, it is crucial that Surrogacy and Oocyte donation procedures take place at institutions recognised and registered with the National ART and Surrogacy Registry.

Key features of Star Women Care Insurance Policy:

Surrogate Mother Cover: Cover for adults 25 years to 35 years (Proposer has to be one of the intending couples)

Oocyte Donor Cover: Cover for adults 25 years to 35 years (Proposer has to be one of the intending couples)

Sum insured available up to Rs One Crore;

Type of Policy - Individual Sum Insured only for females aged between 18 years to 75

Years o Floater Sum Insured – Adult 18 years to 75 years with at least one female in the family along with the spouse and dependent children

Coverage - In-patient hospitalization, Delivery, Day Care treatment, Road Ambulance, Air

Ambulance, Organ Donor Expenses, and Pre & Post hospitalization expenses

Additional benefits include AYUSH Treatment, Rehabilitation and pain management, Ante Natal Care (Pregnancy Care), In Utero Fetal Surgery/Repair, Bariatric Surgery, Optional Cover

(Lump sum on diagnosis of Cancer), Coverage for modern treatments, Medical and Tele Health consultations.

Covers the Outpatient medical expenses from day one

Automatic Restoration of Basic Sum Insured once by 100% upon partial or full utilization of the sum insured.

The Star Women Care Insurance Policy is available without the requirement of preliminary medical tests. Special features including no pre-acceptance medical screening, midterm inclusions, and the opportunity to acquire the policy during pregnancy, add to the appeal of the package. Additional benefits extend to pregnancy care treatment, In-Utero fetal surgery, hospitalisation expenses for newborn babies, vaccination, pediatrician/medical consultations, preventive health check-up, and much more.

Policy benefits include: