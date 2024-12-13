2025 Wanderlust Wishlist: Here are top 5 travel recommendations in India, Asia for your next adventure

An exciting travel experience that brings joy and satisfaction is known as a bucket-list trip, carefully crafted to enhance your travel pleasure—whether it's a scenic beach, a renowned spa, or a culinary hotspot. If it brings you joy, it qualifies as a travel bliss experience. According to the World Tourism Barometer published by the United Nations, global tourism rebounded to 96% of pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2024.

When choosing a travel destination, it can be overwhelming to decide between the majestic snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas or the stunning turquoise waters of Southeast Asia's islands. Asia is home to a plethora of awe-inspiring natural landscapes. In an interview with Business Today, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, shared insights on the most sought-after travel destinations in India and Asia and other upcoming travel trends for 2025.



1. What are the 5 most sought-after travel destinations in India, Asia and beyond?

Indian travellers are increasingly drawn to destinations that offer a mix of adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences. In India, Goa continues to be a favourite with its vibrant party atmosphere in the north and serene beaches in the south. Kerala, known for its tranquil backwaters and Ayurvedic therapies, remains a top choice for those seeking relaxation, while Kashmir’s snow-capped mountains and picturesque valleys provide an unforgettable escape. Manali, a hub for adventure enthusiasts, offers everything from trekking to skiing, and Udaipur, with its lakes and romantic charm, stands as a top cultural destination.

Beyond India, Phuket in Thailand draws travellers with its stunning beaches and lively nightlife, while Bali in Indonesia offers a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. Beijing, rich in history and culture, remains a must-visit for those interested in landmarks like the Great Wall, and the Maldives, with its crystal-clear waters and luxury resorts, remains a dream getaway for many.

Further afield, Budapest in Hungary captures the essence of historical grandeur with its iconic landmarks and thermal baths, while Mahe Island in Seychelles, with its pristine beaches and peaceful atmosphere, is a favorite for those seeking a tropical retreat.

For those looking to blend culture and nature, Auckland in New Zealand offers a mix of urban vibrancy and outdoor adventures, and Vienna continues to be a magnet for those captivated by its classical music legacy and opulent palaces.

2. Which are the most cost-efficient travel destinations as per your user data in these three locations?

When it comes to cost-efficient travel destinations, Thailand, Hungary, and Goa stand out as some of the best options, each offering unique experiences without breaking the bank.

Thailand remains a top choice for budget travelers. With round-trip flights from Kolkata starting at just Rs. 10,000, it offers a variety of affordable travel experiences. From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the serene beaches of Phuket and Pattaya, Thailand is packed with options for all types of travelers. Affordable hotels, street food, and low-cost activities ensure that you can enjoy a full vacation without overspending.

Hungary is another budget-friendly gem, particularly for those looking to explore Europe without the hefty price tag. With daily expenses such as food costing around Rs. 750 and transportation at Rs. 700, it’s an economical option for tourists. Accommodation is also quite affordable, ranging from Rs. 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per night.

The cost of flights to Hungary, especially in March, is relatively low, with prices between Rs. 19,589 and Rs. 32,595. Hungary’s rich culture, history, and scenic attractions, like Debrecen and Hortobagy National Park, offer great value for money.

Back home in India, Goa remains a favourite among budget-conscious travelers, especially for its affordable accommodation options, from hostels to guesthouses. The destination’s vibrant party scene, beach activities, and delicious seafood come at a fraction of the cost compared to other popular tourist spots. Goa offers a perfect mix of relaxation, adventure, and nightlife, all at budget-friendly prices.

