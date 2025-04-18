Are US stocks a great buy now? Experts share investment tips amid tariff tensions

Amid all the noise surrounding tariffs, trade wars, and geopolitical tensions, one signal is getting louder for long-term investors: US stocks may be entering a compelling buy zone. Global giants like Meta are trading at a 30% discount from their peak valuations, these signals are worth paying an attention.

Finance expert Akshat Shrivastava recently noted that blue-chip stocks of US companies, particularly in sectors like tech, healthcare, and consumer goods, continue to show resilience in earnings, global market reach, and innovation leadership.

He added many Indian investors, however, remain unaware of these opportunities — not because they lack the risk appetite, but because they lack access to relevant knowledge. The gap isn’t about courage; it’s about information.

He noted that in today’s interconnected world, both Indian and US equity markets offer strong wealth-building opportunities. India has immense growth potential, while the US houses some of the world’s most innovative and globally dominant companies. Both markets are worth investing in—but timing and allocation matter.

"When firms like Meta are available at 30% discount from top. And, most Indian investors don't even know about this: it is not a question of risk appetite; but a question of relevant knowledge. I always encourage my community to learn as much as possible. Both India and US equity markets are good. It is your job as an investor: to figure out which market (at different points) you should buy more," Shrivastava noted.

Investing in US stocks amid dips

Tariff tensions — especially with China and the EU—have roiled investor sentiment in recent weeks. Markets dislike uncertainty, and these trade disruptions have triggered temporary sell-offs. Some investors, who are used to U.S. stocks outperforming international equities, are now showing a significant shift towards investing in other international markets.

This change is due to concerns that US assets may be facing increased risks as a result of escalating trade tensions caused by President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 has dropped by over 6% since the announcement of Trump's tariff plan, with the Dow and Nasdaq also experiencing significant declines of more than 7%.

However, not all experts are so keen on diversifying into US stocks amid trade war uncertainty, especially between the US and China.

Chethan Shenoy, Executive Director & Head - Product & Research, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, said: "Investing in overseas markets is currently not recommended for investors as India’s fundamentals are poised for strong growth in the coming years, and macro factors are in a favorable zone with inflation under the RBI target zone and fiscal deficit as well under the below budget estimations. In recent times, we witnessed a steep fall from the highs due to global uncertainties, which were temporary but not due to any fundamental changes in India's growth. In the long term, markets will likely be driven by fundamentals such as macros and corporate earnings, and India is expected to show strong performance in the coming years."

He added: "Investors should invest in diversified domestic equity mutual funds such as market cap-based funds and strategy-based funds as value, contra, and focused, which helps to get broader diversification across the sectors and categories and helps to reduce the volatility and generate higher alpha if one wants to explore global diversification in the portfolio, we recommend not to maintain more than 5% of the overall portfolio, and investors can invest through overseas ETFs to invest in US markets. While global investments can enhance your portfolio, investors should remember that the core portfolio should focus on domestic equities that align with India’s growth trajectory."