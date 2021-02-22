Ask Money Today: How much should I invest per month to create Rs 1 crore in 10 years?

I want to create a corpus of Rs 1 crore in 10 years. Is it possible to achieve this target? How much do I need to invest per month and in which mutual funds to create a corpus of Rs 1 crore in the given time period. I am 30 years old. I can take moderate risk. I cannot lose my capital. Also, this amount should be after taxation. Please help.

-Annie R

By Shweta Jain, founder, Investography

Hi Annie, to become a crorepati in 10 years, you will need to invest Rs 43,000 per month and invest in equities to get a return of atleast 12% p.a. Losing capital is something that keeps us away from getting returns. Invest in equities, but don't look at it every day, stay invested for 10 years and you will definitely see good returns. After five years, invest your monthly savings in hybrid and after eight years move to debt and invest in debt funds to lock in the returns generated by equities so far. All the best!

(Views expressed by the investment expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)

