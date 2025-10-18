Dhanteras 2025: Gold prices hit record highs on Diwali — here’s how to verify authenticity of jewellery before you buy

Dhanteras 2025: As Diwali and Dhanteras draw near, millions of Indians are preparing to buy gold — the metal that symbolises prosperity, wealth, and tradition. But with gold prices at record highs — Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-carat and Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-carat — experts warn that ensuring authenticity is more important than ever. Some jewellers may charge above-market rates or sell substandard purity items, so comparing prices and verifying hallmarks can protect both your sentiment and your savings.

Gold prices on October 18

As of 8 AM on October 18, the MCX gold index stood at Rs 1,27,320 per 10 grams, while silver was priced at Rs 1,57,300 per kg, according to the official MCX website. The Indian Bullion Association (IBA) reflected the same trend, listing 24-carat gold at Rs 1,27,320 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold at Rs 1,16,710 per 10 grams.

Across India, gold and silver rates varied slightly. In Mumbai and Pune, gold remained steady at Rs 1,27,320 per 10 grams, with silver at Rs 1,57,300 per kg. Delhi reported a marginally lower rate of Rs 1,27,100, while Chennai recorded the highest at Rs 1,27,690 per 10 grams. Silver prices ranged from Rs 1,57,030 to Rs 1,57,760 per kg across major cities including Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

With Dhanteras and Diwali driving festive demand, experts expect moderate retail activity despite high bullion prices. Jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST, influencing final purchase costs. Buyers are advised to compare local rates before investing.

Understand how gold pricing works

While gold is universally valued, its price varies based on purity. Understanding these differences helps you make a smart, informed purchase.

18K gold contains about 75% pure gold, blended with other metals for strength. It’s often used for lightweight, intricate, and contemporary jewellery.

22K gold, with 91.6% purity, is the most popular choice for traditional ornaments and wedding jewellery.

24K gold, being 99.9% pure, is too soft for jewellery but is ideal for coins, bars, and long-term investments.

The proportion of alloys affects your jewellery’s durability, color, and resale value. Always ensure your jeweller provides complete transparency about purity, making charges, and pricing so you can buy with confidence.

Buying authentic gold jewellery

BIS Hallmark

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark remains the most trusted indicator of gold purity in India. BIS-certified gold is available in 14K, 18K, 20K, 22K, 23K, and 24K. Buying hallmarked jewellery guarantees that you are getting the stated purity and provides a clear path for redressal if any discrepancy arises.

Bills for hallmarked jewellery should clearly mention the item description, carat value, net weight, fineness, and hallmarking fee. These details ensure transparency and help track every aspect of the transaction.

A genuine BIS hallmark contains three elements:

BIS logo

Carat or fineness value (e.g., 22K916)

Jeweller’s unique identification number (HUID)

Registered jewellers are authorised to sell hallmarked jewellery and must display a “Hallmarked Jewellery Available for Sale” sign along with their BIS registration certificate.

Tech tools to check purity

Digital verification has made checking gold purity easier than ever. The BIS Care App, available on Android and iOS, allows consumers to verify hallmarked gold by entering the 6-digit HUID number engraved on the jewellery. The app instantly displays the item’s purity, the jeweller’s name, and the hallmarking centre — providing a reliable way to cross-check authenticity.

Test it

For high-value purchases, an X-ray fluorescence (XRF) test at a BIS-approved hallmarking centre offers precise purity verification without damaging the item. These centres follow official BIS protocols and use calibrated equipment, ensuring trustworthy results.

Buyers can also visit any Assaying and Hallmarking Centre to reconfirm purity. Such facilities are available in most major cities across India.

Home checks

Simple physical tests can offer a basic first impression. For example, gold is non-magnetic, so bringing a small magnet close to your jewellery should not cause attraction. While such tests can indicate major adulteration, they cannot replace professional verification.

With gold at new highs and festive demand surging, vigilance is key. Always buy from BIS-registered jewellers, verify the HUID on the BIS Care app, request a detailed invoice, and, for large purchases, consider a purity test.