Dhanteras, the festival that heralds the beginning of Diwali, stands as both a spiritual and economic milestone for Indian households. It is the day when faith meets finance—when homes are illuminated for Goddess Lakshmi’s arrival and families make their most symbolic purchase of the year: gold, silver, or increasingly, diamonds.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This year, Dhanteras falls on October 18, 2025, and the day’s auspicious timings are central to festive planning. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi begins at 12:18 PM on October 18 and ends at 1:51 PM on October 19. The sacred Pradosh Kaal, from 5:48 PM to 8:19 PM, marks the evening prayers and lighting of diyas to invoke Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. Within this period, the most auspicious Dhanteras Puja Muhurat runs from 7:15 PM to 8:19 PM, coinciding with the Vrishabha Kaal, believed to amplify prosperity and good fortune.

For shoppers, however, the spiritual rhythm begins much earlier in the day. The Amrit Kaal, between 8:50 AM and 10:33 AM, is considered the “golden hour” for buying. From jewellery showrooms to bustling bazaars, this period witnesses families making purchases of coins, ornaments, and utensils in gold, silver, brass, and copper—each symbolizing abundance. Increasingly, modern homes also bring in new gadgets, vehicles, and appliances, extending the symbolism of wealth to progress and innovation.

Advertisement

Gold prices on October 18

As per data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8 AM on October 18, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,27,320 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,16,710 per 10 grams.

Last year’s Dhanteras highlighted just how deeply this tradition resonates. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) estimated Rs 20,000 crore worth of gold sales, out of a Rs 60,000 crore total retail turnover across sectors. In volume terms, gold purchases touched 20–35 tonnes on the day alone. The numbers underline how Dhanteras remains a vital barometer for consumer sentiment and liquidity.

Despite record-high prices—24K gold crossing Rs 1,27,000 per 10 grams this year—sentiment remains buoyant. Consumers are adapting, shifting towards lightweight designs, gold coins, and smaller pieces, while jewellers introduce EMI schemes, making-charge discounts, and festive offers to keep footfall high. Silver has emerged as a strong alternative, offering affordability without sacrificing tradition.

Advertisement

Beyond gold, diamonds are emerging as the new star of the festive season, reflecting a blend of aspiration, luxury, and emotional connection. Eshwar Surana, Managing Director, Raj Diamonds, noted, “The festive season has always been considered an auspicious time to buy jewellery, perfectly blending emotional significance with timeless luxury. Diamonds remain central to celebrating life’s most cherished moments—some expressing love, others marking success—making them ideal for gifting and celebration.”

He added that natural diamonds continue to hold deep symbolic meaning, valued for their rarity, prosperity, and heritage. Rising disposable incomes, the growing influence of Gen Z and millennials, and a preference for meaningful investments are propelling demand. The overlap of festivals and the wedding season is amplifying this surge further.

“With gold prices at record highs,” Surana explained, “demand for natural diamond-studded jewellery crafted with minimal gold has risen sharply. The bridal market, once dominated by gold, is seeing a strong shift toward diamonds that lab-grown stones or other gemstones can’t replicate.”

Interestingly, diamond jewellery is also finding new buyers—men. Surana said that collar cuffs, brooches, and zipper necklaces are gaining popularity, signaling a modern shift in design sensibilities. Meanwhile, 18-karat closed settings and 14-karat contemporary styles are redefining bridal and everyday wear, reflecting a fusion of tradition and trend.

Advertisement

According to the World Gold Council, India’s total gold demand in 2024 stood at 802.8 tonnes, with jewellery volumes slightly lower but total spend higher due to elevated prices. This pattern—lower weight but higher value—reflects a broader trend: families buying fewer grams but spending more rupees, diversifying into both gold and diamond jewellery.

As Dhanteras 2025 dawns, the sacred timings—8:50 AM to 10:33 AM for purchases, and 7:15 PM to 8:19 PM for prayers—will guide millions seeking prosperity and light. Whether through a gold coin, a silver idol, or a diamond-studded pendant, the essence of Dhanteras remains unchanged: celebrating abundance, gratitude, and the promise of new beginnings.

In a year when both gold and diamonds are glittering brighter than ever, Dhanteras once again reaffirms its timeless message—that prosperity shines best when tradition and evolution walk hand in hand.