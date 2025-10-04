Gold ETFs vs Gold Mutual Funds in 2025: Which investment option should you pick?

Gold continues to be a preferred safe-haven asset for Indian investors, but the mode of investment — Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) versus Gold Mutual Funds — can make a significant difference in returns, costs, and convenience. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), CA Nitin Kaushik broke down the pros and cons of both investment vehicles, highlighting what investors should consider in 2025.

Structure and sccess

Gold ETFs are traded on stock exchanges, requiring a demat and trading account. They offer real-time pricing and intra-day liquidity, with lower expense ratios (around 0.5-1%). However, brokerage charges and bid-ask spreads apply.

Gold Mutual Funds, on the other hand, do not require a demat account. Investors can start with SIPs as low as ₹500 per month. NAVs update only once a day, expense ratios are slightly higher (1-1.2%), and some schemes carry exit loads.

Liquidity & returns

Liquidity is a key differentiator. “ETFs let you buy and sell instantly during market hours, while Gold Funds only redeem at end-of-day NAV,” Kaushik noted. Returns also vary slightly. Assuming gold grows at 8% CAGR over five years:

ETF returns may net around 8%

Gold Funds may deliver 7.5% For a ₹10 lakh investment, this difference compounds — growing to ₹14.7 lakh with ETFs versus ₹14.4 lakh with funds.

Taxation changes

Both instruments are classified as non-equity assets. Traditionally, units held beyond 36 months qualified for 20% tax with indexation. However, Kaushik flagged an important update, “For units bought on or after April 1, 2023, under Section 50AA, all gains may be treated as short-term — meaning no indexation benefit.”

This significantly alters the post-tax attractiveness of gold investments for long-term investors.

Who should invest in what?

ETFs: Best suited for active investors, cost-conscious buyers, and those comfortable with demat accounts who want flexibility and intra-day liquidity. Advertisement

Gold Mutual Funds: Ideal for beginners, SIP investors, and those who prefer ease of access without opening a demat account.

Kaushik also pointed out that ETFs held in demat form can sometimes be pledged as collateral for loans — though this depends on the lender.

With inflation, currency volatility, and central bank buying supporting gold demand, Kaushik concluded that the yellow metal remains a strong hedge in 2025. “ETFs score on cost and liquidity. Funds win on simplicity and automation. Choose what fits your style — gold will shine either way,” he wrote.