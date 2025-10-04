Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
personal finance
investment
Gold ETFs vs Gold Mutual Funds in 2025: Which investment option should you pick?

Gold ETFs vs Gold Mutual Funds in 2025: Which investment option should you pick?

Both instruments are classified as non-equity assets. Traditionally, units held beyond 36 months qualified for 20% tax with indexation. This significantly alters the post-tax attractiveness of gold investments for long-term investors. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 4, 2025 9:40 PM IST
Gold ETFs vs Gold Mutual Funds in 2025: Which investment option should you pick? With inflation, currency volatility, and central bank buying supporting gold demand, the yellow metal remains a strong hedge in 2025.

Gold continues to be a preferred safe-haven asset for Indian investors, but the mode of investment — Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) versus Gold Mutual Funds — can make a significant difference in returns, costs, and convenience. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), CA Nitin Kaushik broke down the pros and cons of both investment vehicles, highlighting what investors should consider in 2025. 

Advertisement

Structure and sccess 

  • Gold ETFs are traded on stock exchanges, requiring a demat and trading account. They offer real-time pricing and intra-day liquidity, with lower expense ratios (around 0.5-1%). However, brokerage charges and bid-ask spreads apply. 

  • Gold Mutual Funds, on the other hand, do not require a demat account. Investors can start with SIPs as low as ₹500 per month. NAVs update only once a day, expense ratios are slightly higher (1-1.2%), and some schemes carry exit loads. 

Liquidity & returns 

Liquidity is a key differentiator. “ETFs let you buy and sell instantly during market hours, while Gold Funds only redeem at end-of-day NAV,” Kaushik noted. Returns also vary slightly. Assuming gold grows at 8% CAGR over five years: 

Advertisement

  • ETF returns may net around 8% 

  • Gold Funds may deliver 7.5% For a ₹10 lakh investment, this difference compounds — growing to ₹14.7 lakh with ETFs versus ₹14.4 lakh with funds. 

Taxation changes 

Both instruments are classified as non-equity assets. Traditionally, units held beyond 36 months qualified for 20% tax with indexation. However, Kaushik flagged an important update, “For units bought on or after April 1, 2023, under Section 50AA, all gains may be treated as short-term — meaning no indexation benefit.” 

This significantly alters the post-tax attractiveness of gold investments for long-term investors. 

Who should invest in what? 

  • ETFs: Best suited for active investors, cost-conscious buyers, and those comfortable with demat accounts who want flexibility and intra-day liquidity. 

    Advertisement

  • Gold Mutual Funds: Ideal for beginners, SIP investors, and those who prefer ease of access without opening a demat account. 

Kaushik also pointed out that ETFs held in demat form can sometimes be pledged as collateral for loans — though this depends on the lender. 

With inflation, currency volatility, and central bank buying supporting gold demand, Kaushik concluded that the yellow metal remains a strong hedge in 2025. “ETFs score on cost and liquidity. Funds win on simplicity and automation. Choose what fits your style — gold will shine either way,” he wrote. 

Published on: Oct 4, 2025 8:45 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today