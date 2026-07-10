Gold, silver prices today (July 10): Yellow metal nears ₹1.45 lakh, silver stable; Check latest rates here

Gold prices neared ₹1.45 lakh whereas silver rates remained stable on July 10, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.27% at ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by 0.08% at ₹2.26 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

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Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,44,600 ₹1,32,560 Mumbai ₹1,44,450 ₹1,32,410 Bengaluru ₹1,44,450 ₹1,32,410 Kolkata ₹1,44,450 ₹1,32,410 Hyderabad ₹1,44,450 ₹1,32,410 Chennai ₹1,45,320 ₹1,33,210

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900 Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900 Bengaluru ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900 Kolkata ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900 Hyderabad ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900 Chennai ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 10 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,240 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,285 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,444 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,585 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,240 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,240 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,444 Tanishq 22K 13,285 Tanishq 24K* 14,585

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State