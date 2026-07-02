Gold down 29% from peak: Is this a buying opportunity? Experts share July outlook

Gold prices have corrected sharply over the past month, but investors should avoid viewing the decline solely through the prism of US interest rates. While expectations of tighter monetary policy have weighed on bullion, analysts believe the metal's longer-term investment case remains intact, supported by central bank buying, rising global debt, geopolitical risks and strong demand for gold-backed lending.

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According to Quantum Mutual Fund's Monthly Gold Outlook for July 2026, gold declined 6-8% in June, slipping below $4,000 an ounce for the first time since November 2025. The correction came after easing tensions in the Middle East and a hawkish shift in the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook strengthened the dollar and pushed real yields higher.

Why gold corrected in June

The report says gold lost two key supports simultaneously during June.

First, the de-escalation of the Iran conflict reduced the geopolitical risk premium that had boosted prices earlier this year. Second, stronger-than-expected US payroll data and a hawkish Federal Reserve under Chair Kevin Warsh lowered expectations of near-term rate cuts. Markets have now begun pricing in the possibility of another US rate hike, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold.

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As a result, gold has corrected nearly 29% from its January 2026 peak of $5,589 an ounce, although it continues to remain higher than year-ago levels.

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Long-term story remains intact

Despite the recent weakness, Quantum believes investors should not conclude that gold's bull market has ended.

The report argues that gold is currently being driven by three overlapping themes—a geopolitical risk story, a Federal Reserve policy story and a long-term currency debasement story. While the first two weakened in June, the third remains firmly intact as governments continue to accumulate debt and central banks diversify their reserves away from traditional currencies.

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Central bank demand continues to provide a strong structural tailwind. Official institutions bought 244 tonnes of gold during the first quarter of 2026, followed by another 10 tonnes in May, while China extended its gold-buying streak beyond 18 consecutive months. Meanwhile, global gold ETFs continued to hold around 4,121 tonnes of the metal, suggesting institutional investors have largely stayed invested despite the recent correction.

Key Factor What the Reports Say Impact on Gold June 2026 gold performance Gold declined 6–8% in June and slipped below $4,000/oz for the first time since November 2025. Short-term bearish Gold from January peak Prices are about 29% below the January 2026 peak of $5,589/oz. Correction after record rally Fed policy Hawkish Fed stance and expectations of another rate hike pushed real yields and the US dollar higher. Negative for gold Geopolitical risks Iran ceasefire reduced the geopolitical risk premium embedded in gold prices. Negative for gold in the near term Central bank buying Central banks bought 244 tonnes in Q1 2026 and another 10 tonnes in May; China extended its buying streak beyond 18 months. Long-term positive Gold ETF holdings Global gold ETFs continue to hold around 4,121 tonnes, indicating institutional investors remain invested. Supportive for prices Gold loan growth in India Gold loans grew at a 42% CAGR during FY24–FY26, nearly double non-housing retail loan growth. Reflects strong domestic demand NBFC gold loans NBFC gold loan books surged 96.5% YoY in FY26 versus 54.5% industry growth. Higher lending against gold Asset quality Loan-to-value (LTV) ratios remain below 60% and new-to-credit borrowers account for only ~6% of originations. Risk remains contained Key triggers for July US payrolls, CPI, July FOMC meeting and Middle East developments will determine gold's next move. Likely to drive volatility

Effect on gold loans

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The resilience in gold's long-term outlook is also reflected in India's lending market.

An Elara Securities analysis of the Reserve Bank of India's latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) found that gold loans grew at a compound annual growth rate of about 42% during FY24-FY26, almost double the pace of non-housing retail loans. Gold loans now account for 11% of outstanding consumer credit, highlighting how rising gold prices have increased borrowing against the precious metal.

The report also noted that NBFC gold loan books nearly doubled in FY26, registering 96.5% year-on-year growth, compared with industry-wide growth of 54.5%. At the same time, loan-to-value ratios have remained below 60%, while the share of new-to-credit borrowers has stayed around 6%, suggesting asset quality remains comfortable despite the rapid expansion. However, Elara cautioned that volatility in gold prices warrants continued monitoring.

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What should investors watch in July?

Quantum expects July to be a decisive month for bullion, with investors closely tracking US employment data, inflation numbers, the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting and developments in the Iran-Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. Any signs of easing inflation, renewed geopolitical tensions or a softer policy outlook from the Fed could support a rebound in gold.

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For investors, the message is clear: short-term price movements will remain sensitive to macroeconomic developments, but the broader investment case for gold continues to be supported by central bank accumulation, elevated sovereign debt levels and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

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