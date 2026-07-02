Gold, silver prices today (July 2): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on Thursday, July 2, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. The rates continued to remain stable amid a stronger US dollar and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for a longer period, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at near ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams during the session. Silver futures saw a recovery from daily lows to close above ₹2.30 lakh per kilogram.
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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities—24 karat and 22 karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.
Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.
Check the latest gold rates here
|City
|24K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|Delhi
|₹1,40,920
|₹1,29,190
|Mumbai
|₹1,40,770
|₹1,29,040
|Bengaluru
|₹1,40,770
|₹1,29,040
|Kolkata
|₹1,40,770
|₹1,29,040
|Hyderabad
|₹1,40,770
|₹1,29,040
|Chennai
|₹1,44,560
|₹1,32,510
Check the latest silver rates here
|City
|Silver (₹ per 10gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹2,401
|₹2,40,100
|Mumbai
|₹2,401
|₹2,40,100
|Bengaluru
|₹2,401
|₹2,40,100
|Kolkata
|₹2,401
|₹2,40,100
|Hyderabad
|₹2,449
|₹2,44,900
|Chennai
|₹2,449
|₹2,44,900
Gold rates at top jewellers
Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 2 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹12,904 per gram and ₹12,905 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly higher at ₹12,919 per gram, reflecting a premium of around ₹14 per gram over the other two jewellers. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,078 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was around ₹14,092 per gram. The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.
|Jeweller
|Purity
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Joyalukkas
|22K
|12,904
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|22K
|12,905
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|24K
|14,078
|Tanishq
|22K
|12,919
|Tanishq
|24K*
|14,092
*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.
Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State
|State
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Andhra Pradesh
|13,040
|Delhi
|13,040
|Gujarat
|13,040
|Karnataka
|13,040
|Kerala
|13,040
|Maharashtra
|13,040
|Odisha
|13,040
|Punjab
|13,040
|Tamil Nadu
|13,040