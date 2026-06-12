Gold, silver rates on June 12, 2026: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 12, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,563 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,349 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,49,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 14,578 13,364 Mumbai 14,563 13,349 Kolkata 14,563 13,349 Chennai 14,727 13,499

Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,499 2,49,900 Mumbai 2,499 2,49,900 Kolkata 2,499 2,49,900 Chennai 2,599 2,59,900

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MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 11, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,47,566 per 10 grams on Thursday. Silver faced heavier selling, with MCX prices falling nearly 0.43% to ₹2,35,505 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,27,960.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (August futures) ₹1,47,566 per 10 grams Down 0.30% Silver (July futures) ₹2,35,505 per kg Down around 0.43%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.