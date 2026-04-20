Gold, silver rates today (April 20): Planning to buy? Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices today: Gold and silver prices in India on April 20, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,592 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,294 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,75,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,592 14,294 11,698 Mumbai 15,529 14,235 11,647 Kolkata 15,529 14,235 11,647 Chennai 15,665 14,359 11,979

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,750 2,75,000 Mumbai 2,749 2,74,900 Kolkata 2,749 2,74,900 Chennai 2,799 2,79,900

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MCX closing prices (as on April 19, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold (June futures) settled slightly lower at ₹1,54,910 on April 19. Silver also dropped, with MCX prices plunging by 2.19% to ₹2,59,239 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (June futures) ₹1,54,910 per 10 gm Down 1.06% Silver (May futures) ₹2,59,239 per kg Down 2.19%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.