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Oil’s new normal: Why Brent and WTI crude face a fresh Hormuz shock

Oil’s new normal: Why Brent and WTI crude face a fresh Hormuz shock

The current shock stems from Iran’s repeated closure and reopening of the strait amid ongoing US-Iran tensions, including threats to shipping lanes and heightened military activity. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026 6:30 AM IST
Oil’s new normal: Why Brent and WTI crude face a fresh Hormuz shockFor now, the market remains trapped in a cycle of “headline-driven pricing”, where each development in the Gulf triggers immediate and often dramatic moves. 

A renewed geopolitical flashpoint in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil transit route, is once again sending shockwaves through global energy markets, dragging both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) into a fresh cycle of volatility. 

Roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz, making it the single most important artery for global energy trade. Any disruption — military, political, or logistical — immediately translates into price swings in Brent and WTI. 

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The current shock stems from Iran’s repeated closure and reopening of the strait amid ongoing US-Iran tensions, including threats to shipping lanes and heightened military activity. 

From crash to spike: extreme volatility returns 

The Hormuz situation has created a whiplash effect in oil markets: 

  • Prices plunged sharply when Iran briefly reopened the strait during ceasefire signals 
  • Brent slipped toward the $90 per barrel range, while WTI fell into the low $80s 
  • But earlier, amid tighter restrictions, physical oil prices surged toward $150 per barrel, reflecting panic over immediate supply shortages 

This sharp oscillation highlights a key reality: markets are no longer reacting to actual supply flows alone, but to rapidly changing geopolitical signals. 

The “risk premium” is back 

Energy markets price in not just current supply, but the risk of disruption. The Hormuz crisis has reintroduced a significant “risk premium” into Brent and WTI: 

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  • Shipping disruptions have removed millions of barrels per day from global supply chains 
  • Even when oil flows resume, traders remain cautious, keeping prices elevated 
  • Insurance costs, rerouting, and delays further inflate crude prices beyond fundamentals 

Recent price drops reflect only a temporary unwinding of extreme risk premium, not a return to stability. 

Brent vs WTI: why both benchmarks are hit 

While Brent is more directly exposed to Middle East supply, WTI is not immune: 

  • Brent reacts sharply because it reflects seaborne crude flows most impacted by Hormuz disruptions 
  • WTI, though US-based, rises due to: 
  1. Increased US exports to compensate for shortages 
  2. Global price linkage through arbitrage 
  3. Rising demand for non-Middle Eastern crude 

At times, the Brent-WTI spread widens significantly, showing how regional disruptions reshape global pricing dynamics. 

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Supply fears vs political uncertainty 

The latest shock is not just about physical disruption — it’s about uncertainty: 

  • Iran’s internal divisions have undermined diplomatic signals 
  • Temporary reopenings of the strait are quickly reversed, eroding market confidence 
  • Even ceasefire indications fail to reassure traders due to the risk of sudden escalation 

This creates a market where prices swing not just on events — but on credibility of those events. For now, the market remains trapped in a cycle of “headline-driven pricing”, where each development in the Gulf triggers immediate and often dramatic moves. 

Brent and WTI are facing a fresh Hormuz shock because the Strait has become a battleground of uncertainty — where supply risks, political brinkmanship, and fragile diplomacy converge. Until that uncertainty clears, volatility is not a phase — it’s the new normal.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 6:30 AM IST
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