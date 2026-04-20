Oil’s new normal: Why Brent and WTI crude face a fresh Hormuz shock

A renewed geopolitical flashpoint in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil transit route, is once again sending shockwaves through global energy markets, dragging both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) into a fresh cycle of volatility.
Roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz, making it the single most important artery for global energy trade. Any disruption — military, political, or logistical — immediately translates into price swings in Brent and WTI.
The current shock stems from Iran’s repeated closure and reopening of the strait amid ongoing US-Iran tensions, including threats to shipping lanes and heightened military activity.
From crash to spike: extreme volatility returns
The Hormuz situation has created a whiplash effect in oil markets:
This sharp oscillation highlights a key reality: markets are no longer reacting to actual supply flows alone, but to rapidly changing geopolitical signals.
The “risk premium” is back
Energy markets price in not just current supply, but the risk of disruption. The Hormuz crisis has reintroduced a significant “risk premium” into Brent and WTI:
Recent price drops reflect only a temporary unwinding of extreme risk premium, not a return to stability.
Brent vs WTI: why both benchmarks are hit
While Brent is more directly exposed to Middle East supply, WTI is not immune:
At times, the Brent-WTI spread widens significantly, showing how regional disruptions reshape global pricing dynamics.
Supply fears vs political uncertainty
The latest shock is not just about physical disruption — it’s about uncertainty:
This creates a market where prices swing not just on events — but on credibility of those events. For now, the market remains trapped in a cycle of “headline-driven pricing”, where each development in the Gulf triggers immediate and often dramatic moves.
Brent and WTI are facing a fresh Hormuz shock because the Strait has become a battleground of uncertainty — where supply risks, political brinkmanship, and fragile diplomacy converge. Until that uncertainty clears, volatility is not a phase — it’s the new normal.