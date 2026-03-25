Attention taxpayers: Your salary structure may change from April 1 — Here’s why

From April 1, 2026, the implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025 and Income Tax Rules, 2026 could change the way your salary is structured, even if your total cost-to-company (CTC) remains the same. The new rules do not increase tax rates, but they define how salary perks and allowances must be valued, which means a larger portion of your salary package may now be treated as taxable income.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With the government tightening rules around perquisites, reimbursements, and employer-provided benefits, employees may notice that their take-home salary, tax liability, or salary break-up could change once companies start aligning pay structures with the new framework.

Why is your salary structure in focus

Under the new Income Tax Rules, 2026, most benefits provided by employers now have a clearly defined taxable value. Earlier, some perks were loosely defined, allowing companies flexibility in designing salary packages. The new rules reduce that flexibility.

This means employers may restructure salary components such as allowances, reimbursements, and perks to ensure compliance with the new valuation rules. As a result, even if your CTC does not change, the proportion of basic salary, allowances, and taxable perks may be different from April 2026.

Advertisement

Another factor influencing salary structure is the requirement under labour codes that basic salary should be at least 50% of total CTC, which can increase provident fund and gratuity contributions while reducing the amount available for tax-free allowances.

More perks may become taxable

The Income Tax Rules, 2026, specify how common benefits should be taxed. Because of this, several perks that earlier looked tax-free may now increase taxable income.

Employer-provided accommodation will be taxed based on a percentage of salary, depending on the city. Hotel stays paid by the employer for long periods may also be treated as taxable perquisites.

Use of a company car for personal purposes carries a fixed taxable value every month, and if the employer pays for a driver, the taxable amount increases further.

Advertisement

Expenses such as domestic help, electricity, gas, or water bills paid by the company are treated as personal benefits and added to taxable income.

Children’s education allowance beyond the prescribed limit becomes taxable, and gifts from employers above the allowed threshold will also be included in income.

Employer-paid holidays, club memberships, or personal expenses on company credit cards are taxable unless they are strictly for official work.

Because the valuation rules are now clearly defined, companies may reduce some perks or convert them into taxable salary components, which can change the overall structure of your pay.

Impact on old vs new tax regime choice

These changes make the choice between the old and new tax regime more important than before.

Under the new regime, tax rates are lower but most deductions and exemptions are not allowed. Under the old regime, deductions such as HRA, Section 80C investments, and other exemptions can reduce taxable income.

If your salary includes many allowances and perks, the old regime may still help lower tax liability. But if your salary structure becomes simpler with fewer exemptions, the new regime could become the easier option.

What employees should check before April 2026

Advertisement

Experts say employees should review their salary structure before the new rules take effect.

Check the full CTC break-up, including allowances and perks.

Understand which benefits are taxable under the new rules.

Compare tax liability under both regimes.

Discuss possible restructuring with your employer if needed.

The new tax rules do not increase tax rates, but they change how income is calculated. From April 1, 2026, your salary slip may look different — and that could directly affect how much tax you pay.