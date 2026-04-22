Apple bets on John Ternus to revive Jobs-style leadership: Know what it means

Apple’s new CEO John Ternus to start his tenure from September 1, 2026, as Tim Cook steps down from the leadership role. Ternus has been chosen for his decision-making style, which resembles Steve Jobs: fast, decisive, and bold, according to a Bloomberg report. Whereas, Cook goes by a careful, methodical, and “deliberative approach.”

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John Ternus comes from a hardware engineering background and has been a key pillar at Apple for over 25 years. The report, cites people familiar with the matter, that Ternus is expected to take a development-driven decision-making, primarily focused on product progress. He is seen as a more confident, faster, more decisive leader.

Must read: Who is John Ternus? Apple's new CEO, replacing Tim Cook, as he moves to a new role

At an all-hands meeting with employees, Ternus also teased that Apple has an “incredible road map ahead,” and also showcased optimism about the company's trajectory to scale artificial intelligence (AI) efforts.

“I'm not exaggerating when I say this is the most exciting time to be building products and services at Apple in my entire career.” Ternus said. “AI is going to create almost unlimited potential. We're going to be able to keep unlocking possibilities that are going to create entirely new opportunities for our products and services, and I'm so excited about what that's going to mean for our users.”

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In addition, Ternus also told employees that design will continue to remain a priority for Apple’s products and identity and it will remain committed to user privacy. Therefore, while the leadership is changing, Apple will stick to its core values.

Must read: Beyond the iPhone: How Tim Cook made India the backbone of Apple's next decade of growth

On the other hand, Tim Cook will continue at Apple as executive chairman, and he also told employees that he is “healthy,” and that he plans to serve Apple for a “long time.” Cook further noted that he will “assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world.”