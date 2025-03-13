News Personal Finance Investment Halting SIPs due to market dip? SIP stoppage ratio surges to record 122% in February, up from 109% in Jan Feedback

In February, the SIP cancellation ratio surged to 122%, indicating a higher number of cancellations than registrations. This significant increase can be noted when comparing the ratios from the previous three months: 79% in November 2024, 83% in December 2024, and 109% in January 2025.

Updated Mar 13, 2025, 7:35 PM IST






