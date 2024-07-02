I want to build a Rs 4 crore retirement corpus in 15 years. How do I rejig my MF portfolio for this?

Hi, I am 45 years old. I have a house of my own, with no liability. I have an investment horizon of 15 years, with high risk taking capacity. I am looking for a retirement corpus of 3-4 crores. I am making following investments in Mutual Funds. Please analyse the portfolio and advise accordingly.
Reply by Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, BajajCapital
To achieve your goal of creating a corpus of Rs 3-4 Crores in the next 15 years, it is advisable to build a diversified equity-oriented portfolio. You can continue with your current monthly SIP investment of Rs 60,000 (assuming a 12% CAGR) for the next 15 years. Additionally, allocate any incremental savings to equity-oriented mutual fund schemes through SIPs to expedite reaching your target.
Taking advantage of sharp market dips to top up your SIPs can also accelerate achieving your financial goal. To ensure diversification, you can divide your monthly SIP amount equally among the following funds:
This strategy will diversify your portfolio across various categories and Asset Management Companies (AMCs), helping to mitigate risk and potentially enhancing returns.
(Views expressed by the investment expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today