I want to build a Rs 4 crore retirement corpus in 15 years. How do I rejig my MF portfolio for this?

Hi, I am 45 years old. I have a house of my own, with no liability. I have an investment horizon of 15 years, with high risk taking capacity. I am looking for a retirement corpus of 3-4 crores. I am making following investments in Mutual Funds. Please analyse the portfolio and advise accordingly.



UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct Growth 12000

Tata Small Cap Fund Direct - Growth 4000

SBI Contra Direct Plan Growth 5000

Nippon India Growth Fund Direct- Growth 6000

Quant Small Cap Fund 4000

Nippon India Small Cap Fund 5000

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth 9000

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth 5000

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 5000

SBI Large & Midcap Fund Direct Plan-Growth 5000

TOTAL 60,000



Reply by Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, BajajCapital



To achieve your goal of creating a corpus of Rs 3-4 Crores in the next 15 years, it is advisable to build a diversified equity-oriented portfolio. You can continue with your current monthly SIP investment of Rs 60,000 (assuming a 12% CAGR) for the next 15 years. Additionally, allocate any incremental savings to equity-oriented mutual fund schemes through SIPs to expedite reaching your target.



Taking advantage of sharp market dips to top up your SIPs can also accelerate achieving your financial goal. To ensure diversification, you can divide your monthly SIP amount equally among the following funds:



Kotak Multi Cap Fund

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund

Nippon India Growth Fund

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

Motilal Oswal Large & Mid Cap Fund

Bandhan Core Equity Fund



This strategy will diversify your portfolio across various categories and Asset Management Companies (AMCs), helping to mitigate risk and potentially enhancing returns.



(Views expressed by the investment expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)