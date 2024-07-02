scorecardresearch
I want to build a Rs 4 crore retirement corpus in 15 years. How do I rejig my MF portfolio for this?

I want to build a Rs 4 crore retirement corpus in 15 years. How do I rejig my MF portfolio for this?

Allocate any incremental savings to equity-oriented mutual fund schemes through SIPs to expedite reaching your target.

Taking advantage of sharp market dips to top up your SIPs can also accelerate achieving your financial goal

Hi, I am 45 years old. I have a house of my own, with no liability. I have an investment horizon of 15 years, with high risk taking capacity. I am looking for a retirement corpus of 3-4 crores. I am making following investments in Mutual Funds. Please analyse the portfolio and advise accordingly.
 

  • UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct Growth 12000
  • Tata Small Cap Fund Direct - Growth 4000
  • SBI Contra Direct Plan Growth 5000
  • Nippon India Growth Fund Direct- Growth 6000
  • Quant Small Cap Fund 4000
  • Nippon India Small Cap Fund 5000
  • ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth 9000
  • Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth 5000
  • Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 5000
  • SBI Large & Midcap Fund Direct Plan-Growth 5000
  • TOTAL 60,000

 
 Reply by Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, BajajCapital
 
To achieve your goal of creating a corpus of Rs 3-4 Crores in the next 15 years, it is advisable to build a diversified equity-oriented portfolio. You can continue with your current monthly SIP investment of Rs 60,000 (assuming a 12% CAGR) for the next 15 years. Additionally, allocate any incremental savings to equity-oriented mutual fund schemes through SIPs to expedite reaching your target.
 
Taking advantage of sharp market dips to top up your SIPs can also accelerate achieving your financial goal. To ensure diversification, you can divide your monthly SIP amount equally among the following funds:
 

  • Kotak Multi Cap Fund
  • Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
  • HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund
  • Nippon India Growth Fund
  • HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
  • Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
  • Nippon India Small Cap Fund
  • ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
  • Motilal Oswal Large & Mid Cap Fund
  • Bandhan Core Equity Fund

 
This strategy will diversify your portfolio across various categories and Asset Management Companies (AMCs), helping to mitigate risk and potentially enhancing returns.
 
(Views expressed by the investment expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)

Published on: Jul 02, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
