HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: How a Rs 10,000 mutual fund SIP grew to a whopping Rs 16.5 crore

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, has successfully completed 29 years of operation in 2024. Over the past 29 years, the fund has delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.87%.

Further, an SIP of Rs 10,000 invested since inception systematically on the first business day of every month (total investment Rs 34.8 lakh) in HDFC Flexi Cap Fund would have grown to Rs 16.5 crore by December 31, 2023. Such performance is a testament to the fund’s ability to navigate market fluctuations and deliver steady growth to investors, per the HDFC MF press release.

Roshi Jain, Senior Fund Manager, HDFC Mutual Fund, said, “As HDFC Flexi Cap Fund marks its 29th anniversary, our unwavering commitment to fundamental research and long-term oriented approach to stock selection stands as the cornerstone for wealth creation strategy. Through meticulously crafted portfolios, thorough research, and a dedication to enduring value, we hope to continue to navigate the financial landscape with discipline, and for sustained growth for our investors over the long term.”

The fund’s investment strategy revolves around a bottom-up approach to stock selection with a focus on quality companies at reasonable valuations. The idea is to select strong companies with growth drivers in the medium to long term. After a considered evaluation of the industry and business cycle and the positioning of a company within that sector, a risk-adjusted position is taken in the portfolio, per the HDFC MF press release.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund follows a research-driven investment process supported by a highly experienced in-house research team covering over 400 stocks. Diversification across sectors and themes, coupled with a sharp focus on valuations, underscores the fund’s commitment to sustainably create alpha through a disciplined and scalable process.