Here are the details of Bajaj Finserv AMC’s two newly launched debt mutual fund schemes

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, or Bajaj Finserv AMC, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has launched Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund and Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund, two of the first seven schemes it had filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The new fund offerings (NFOs) of the overnight debt mutual fund scheme and liquid mutual fund scheme opened on June 29 and will close on July 4.

Bajaj Finserv received the final registration from Sebi to commence its mutual fund operations under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited as the Investment Manager, in March 2023.

The company has filed its first seven schemes with Sebi in March and April 2023, i.e., the liquid fund, money market fund, overnight fund, arbitrage fund, large and mid-cap fund, balanced advantage fund and flexi cap fund. Hence, it will launch the rest of its scheme soon.

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund is an open-ended scheme that invests in debt and money market instruments with a maximum maturity of up to 91 days. It is suitable for creating an emergency fund as it offers easy liquidity and quick redemption options.

Designed for entrepreneurs and corporates who constantly need to park large sums of money for a short period until it can be deployed elsewhere, Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund invests in the money market and debt instruments with overnight maturity.

Ganesh Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, said, “At Bajaj Finserv AMC, we believe that your money should work hard for you every day. And money lying idle in your savings or current account does the opposite. Liquid funds are a great way to balance liquidity and returns, while overnight funds ensure that your money grows even over a very short period of a few days. With our prudent risk management practices, we will always prioritize the safety of investment followed by liquidity and then returns.”

Both these debt funds are designed for retail, HNI and institutional investors and will be available across over 20,000 mutual fund distributors as well as through the company’s digital channels. This is in line with the company’s overall strategy to create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across various touch points and geographies in order to build a future-ready asset management company.

Through these fixed income products Bajaj Finserv Asset Management is the starting to build its product suite. The company is set to launch equity and hybrid products soon, offering its customers a diverse range of investment options.