‘If you don’t understand money by 30...’: CA shares 7 money skills to build lasting wealth

Understanding money early in life can be the difference between working for money and having money work for you. Financial experts often stress that the habits formed in your 20s shape your financial destiny — and chartered accountant CA Nitin Kaushik has outlined seven essential money skills to help young earners take control before it’s too late.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote, “If you don’t understand money by the time you’re 30, you’ll always be working for it instead of letting it work for you.” His viral thread titled “7 Money Skills You Must Master Before 30” offers practical, actionable lessons for building wealth, managing expenses, and achieving true financial independence.

Kaushik’s first advice is about people, not numbers: “Your network is your net worth.” He urged young professionals to build relationships with those who can expand their financial awareness — “lawyers, bankers, investors, even small business owners,” noting that “the people you surround yourself with can open doors you didn’t even know existed.”

His second principle focuses on self-investment, something Kaushik says 88% of millionaires do consistently. “Read, exercise, learn, join communities, listen to podcasts,” he advised. “Every rupee, every hour you invest in becoming a better version of yourself pays exponential returns. No asset can beat that ROI.”

On the spending front, Kaushik called controlling expenses “non-negotiable.” “Society tells you to spend, show off, and consume,” he wrote. “Reality? Financial freedom comes from paying off debt, building an emergency fund, and putting your money to work — not trying to look rich on Instagram.”

Another key habit is to pay yourself first. Kaushik recommended treating investments as an unavoidable expense: “Automate SIPs, automate recurring investments. Anything left is for expenses. Make your money your employee, not your boss.”

He also emphasised the power of income growth, encouraging people to take proactive steps — “Ask for raises, switch jobs, start a side hustle, or learn a high-income skill. More money means more freedom, more options, and more security.”

Finally, Kaushik highlighted the need for a practical budget that reflects one’s real lifestyle. “Track every rupee. Understand your needs, wants, and wishes. Invest the surplus instead of spending it all on fleeting pleasures. Financial clarity beats flashy living any day,” he concluded.