Investment during market dips: I am 38 years old and I am heavily invested in equities, MFs. How should I plan investment during a lull period?

I am 38 years old and part of a family of three, which includes my 35-year-old wife and our 5-month-old son. I do not have any dependents. My current asset allocation is as follows: 75% in Equity, 20% in PF, and 5% in Gold. Additionally, I own an ancestral house in Pune. My monthly expenses total approximately Rs 1.5 lakh and cover one yearly international trip, my son's school fees, and rent.

I earn a salary of about Rs 1 crore per annum, and for the past 10 years, I have invested 80% of my salary in equities, while keeping my expenses below 20% of my income. If there is a significant market downturn this year, I am looking to diversify my allocations. Can you advise me on alternative investment options during such times of market uncertainty?

Advice by Akhil Rathi, Senior Vice President, Financial Concierge at 1 Finance

Your disciplined financial approach is truly impressive. Keeping expenses below 20% of your income while investing 80% of your salary in equities over the past decade showcases exceptional financial planning and long-term vision.

However, as you’ve recognized, equity investments come with inherent volatility, and market downturns can be challenging. While these periods can test an investor's patience, they also present opportunities for systematic investors. For example, a market dip allows SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) investors to acquire more units at lower prices, boosting long-term returns. However, the high allocation to equity creates diversification risk that should be addressed.

To mitigate this risk and reduce portfolio volatility, diversifying into other asset classes like gold and debt funds is crucial. Gold, often considered a safe haven, performs well during economic uncertainty and provides a hedge against inflation. Gradually increasing your allocation to gold through instruments like Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) or Gold ETFs can bring stability to your portfolio. These investments not only provide moderate returns but also reduce overall portfolio risk, making them an excellent complement to equities.

Debt funds are another essential diversification tool for balancing your portfolio. They offer stable returns with significantly lower volatility compared to equity investments. Debt funds can be an effective way to preserve capital while ensuring liquidity. By reallocating a portion of your SIPs into high-quality debt funds, you can create a buffer against market downturns. For instance, shifting 20% of your equity SIPs into a mix of gold and debt funds can enhance your portfolio’s stability without sacrificing long-term growth potential.

Lastly, aligning your investments with key financial milestones is critical. Whether it’s your child’s education or other future goals, allocating funds to gold and debt instruments ensures these needs are met regardless of market conditions.

Remember, equity investments require patience and time to yield optimal results, but diversification is the key to resilience. A balanced portfolio with gold and debt funds alongside equities will help you navigate market uncertainties while staying on track to achieve your financial aspirations.