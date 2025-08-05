Jio BlackRock AMC launches NFO for five index funds: Can Mukesh Ambani crack passive India?

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund, the 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has launched its first set of five index funds, marking BlackRock’s re-entry into the Indian asset management market and a renewed push into the country’s underpenetrated passive investing segment.

The New Fund Offering (NFO), which opened on August 5 and runs until August 12, includes schemes based on the Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, and a G-Sec index.

The funds are aimed at both first-time and experienced investors and are available through the JioFinance app as well as digital platforms like Groww, Zerodha, Paytm, and INDmoney.

BlackRock previously exited the Indian mutual fund space in 2018 after parting ways with DSP Group. Its return, this time with equal ownership alongside Reliance’s financial arm, signals a fresh attempt to build long-term presence in a market where passive products account for just 20% of the mutual fund space—compared to nearly 50% in the U.S. and Europe.

So far, JioBlackRock has raised ₹17,800 crore in fixed income schemes, largely from institutional investors. It now enters a highly competitive equity space where margins are low, commissions are thinner, and investor trust is built slowly. Index funds in India have yet to gain significant retail traction, largely due to low distributor incentives and investor bias toward actively managed schemes.

CEO Sid Swaminathan is taking a cautious, long-term view. Rather than leading with pricing, the fund house is positioning itself as a digital-first, tech-driven platform with micro-level innovation. Alladin—BlackRock’s proprietary risk management and analytics engine—is being positioned as a key differentiator. As Swaminathan put it, “Much bigger disruption could be led to by a series of micro disruptors over a period of time.”

He has in several reports acknowledged that trust will take time. “The existing players have built their brands over years, and they will not simply give their market share to a new player that easily,” he said in earlier comments.

To address this, JioBlackRock is launching educational initiatives aimed at onboarding new investors and demystifying index investing. The joint venture hopes its combination of global expertise and local reach will eventually expand—not just compete within—India’s ₹9 lakh crore passive fund market.

But with ultra-low-cost ETFs like SBI Nifty 50 charging just 0.04% in expenses, JioBlackRock’s challenge won’t just be about innovation or scale—it will be about earning trust, one investor at a time.