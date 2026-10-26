JioBlackRock launches new global equity fund; minimum investment starts at $5,000

The JioBlackRock Advantage World Equity Fund (IFSC) has been launched by Jio BlackRock International AMC (IFSC) Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of JioBlackRock Asset Management Private Limited.

Structured as an open-ended fund of funds under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) regulations, the scheme will invest 90–100% of its assets in units of the BlackRock Advantage World Equity Fund.

The underlying fund has a track record of more than eight years and follows an actively managed, globally diversified equity strategy.

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How the fund will invest

The new scheme will provide exposure to global companies operating across sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, industrial transformation and energy infrastructure.

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Its underlying portfolio has a significant allocation to US equities, alongside investments in Europe and Japan.

According to JioBlackRock, the strategy combines human investment expertise with systematic research, machine learning, alternative data and risk-management techniques to identify opportunities in developed-market equities.

The underlying fund is managed by BlackRock's Systematic Active Equity team, which has more than four decades of experience in systematic investing.

The strategy also uses Aladdin, BlackRock's proprietary investment and risk technology platform, to support portfolio construction and risk management.

The fund follows a benchmark-aware approach that considers company fundamentals, market sentiment, macroeconomic developments, and sustainability-related factors.

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Minimum investment, charges and exit load

The fund has a minimum initial investment requirement of $5,000, while subsequent investments can be made in amounts starting at $1,000.

JioBlackRock has indicated a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.90% for the Direct Plan and 1.40% for the Regular Plan.

There is no exit load.

These expense ratios are indicative, and investors should review the scheme documents for the applicable charges, including any expenses associated with the underlying fund.

'New pathway for investors beyond India'

Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said the launch was aimed at expanding access to international investment opportunities.

"The launch of the funds in GIFT City represents a significant step in democratizing access to global investing opportunities. For the first time, Indian investors can access BlackRock's globally proven systematic investing expertise through a GIFT City-based offering designed for their needs."

"By combining BlackRock's decades of global investment experience with JioBlackRock's vision of expanding investor access, we are creating a new pathway for investors to participate in growth opportunities beyond India."

"We believe global diversification will become an increasingly important component of long-term wealth creation, and this launch marks the beginning of our broader ambition to build a world-class investing platform from GIFT City," he added.

