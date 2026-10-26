Diwali-Chhath travel: Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat may start from Oct 31. Check timings, ticket fares

The proposed service will connect Varanasi Cantt with New Delhi over roughly 966 km, running via Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central. The train is planned to operate six days a week, excluding Saturdays.

The service will be the country’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper, after the Guwahati–Kolkata route. It is expected to have 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier, four AC 2-tier and one First AC coach, with a total capacity of 825 berths.

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Proposed timetable

The provisional schedule suggests an overnight journey of about nine hours from Varanasi to Delhi.

Train No. 27421 is expected to depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and halt at Prayagraj Junction from 10:35 pm to 10:40 pm, followed by Kanpur Central from 12:40 am to 12:45 am, before reaching New Delhi at 5:55 am.

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In the reverse direction, Train No. 27422 is likely to leave New Delhi at 9:40 pm, stop at Kanpur Central between 2:25 am and 2:30 am, and halt at Prayagraj Junction from 4:45 am to 4:50 am, arriving at Varanasi at 6:45 am.

These timings and stoppages are still provisional and have not been officially confirmed by the Railways.

Ticket price expectations

Railways has not announced final fares. However, pricing could be based on distance and travel class, with AC 3-tier estimated at ₹2.40 per km, excluding GST.

Based on early estimates, passengers may pay around ₹2,200-2,400 for AC 3-tier, ₹3,000-3,200 for AC 2-tier, and ₹3,800-4,100 for First AC.

Other indicative fares are closer to ₹2,000, ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 respectively, so travellers should wait for the official IRCTC fare list before booking.

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Ticket booking is expected to open around October 27 on IRCTC and at railway counters once the final schedule is notified.

The train is likely to ease pressure on existing overnight trains during Diwali and Chhath, particularly for passengers travelling between Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Varanasi. It will also give pilgrims and tourists a premium overnight alternative, arriving in Delhi early morning or reaching Varanasi before 7 am.