Ather Energy shares zoom 19% as Q2 FY27 profit turns positive; Rs 122 crore capex planned

Revenue climbed 62.90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,464.24 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 898.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Ather Energy reported a 42 per cent YoY increase in volumes to 93,211 units. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 74.2 crore, marking the EV firm's second consecutive EBITDA-positive quarter despite elevated commodity costs.

Separately, Ather Energy's board has approved proposals to enhance manufacturing capacity at its factories in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, where "Factory 3.0" is under construction.

The company has earmarked capital expenditure of approximately Rs 122 crore, including taxes, for the proposed expansion.

The plan includes an investment of Rs 53 crore in a new battery line to cater to demand scenarios and reduce supply-chain risks. The battery line is expected to be completed by Q3 FY28, the company said.

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The proposed expansion will increase the annual production capacity of electric two-wheelers at the Hosur factory from 4.2 lakh units to 4.95 lakh units. The planned annual production capacity of "Factory 3.0" will increase from 5 lakh units to 6.5 lakh units, Ather Energy further stated.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO of Ather Energy, said, "We delivered a strong quarter, with robust topline growth and a positive bottomline, despite surging commodity prices and supply chain disruptions. Underpinning this is a shift to electric two-wheelers that is now structural and playing out across India. At Ather, demand has more than doubled year-on-year this quarter, and to meet it, we are further augmenting our production capacity at Hosur and AURIC. With Konarc taking Ather to a wider set of customers, we see significant headroom for growth ahead."

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Ather Energy also mentioned that its combined installed annual capacity across Hosur and AURIC facilities could reach approximately 11.4 lakh units by Q2 FY28.