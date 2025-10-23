‘Missing the rush isn’t a loss...’: CA explains why patience beats panic in precious metals investing

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a sharp surge over recent months, but financial educator and chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik says missing the rally isn’t necessarily a setback for investors aiming to build lasting wealth.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote, “Everyone’s buzzing about the recent gold and silver surge… But here’s the honest truth — if you missed the rally, it’s not the end. You haven’t missed the essence of building long-term wealth.”

Kaushik pointed out that gold has climbed from around ₹68,000 to over ₹1,10,000 per 10 grams in just a few months — a jump of about 62%. For a portfolio worth ₹80 lakh with 7.5% allocated to gold (roughly ₹6 lakh), the notional gain would be around ₹3.7 lakh. “Exciting? Yes. Life-changing? Not necessarily — yet,” he noted.

According to him, precious metals like gold and silver operate in long cycles. While short-term rallies can be thrilling, true wealth generation stems from consistency and discipline rather than chasing peaks. “Precious metals reward patience, allocation, and compounding — not perfect timing,” he emphasised.

Kaushik further explained that consistent monthly investments — such as ₹50,000 in gold, silver, or gold ETFs over 5-10 years — can capture both highs and lows, leading to steadier long-term growth.

He also highlighted the tax advantages of long-term holdings. “Long-term capital gains on gold (held over 36 months) are taxed at 20% with indexation benefits. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer tax-free gains if held till maturity, along with fixed interest — making them excellent long-term options,” Kaushik said.

Physical gold, however, comes with additional costs such as making charges and GST, which can affect net returns.

As of October 2025, 24-carat gold trades around ₹1,30,000 per 10 gm, while silver hovers near ₹1,90,000 per kg — roughly a 60% year-on-year increase. Despite short-term volatility, Kaushik reaffirmed that both metals remain reliable components of a balanced investment portfolio.

Concluding his post, he reminded investors that missing quick rallies should not lead to regret. “If you caught the rally — congratulations! If you didn’t — don’t worry. Precious metals reward those who stay disciplined and invested for the long haul.”