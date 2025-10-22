This silver 'hack' claims ₹15,000 profit per trip: A CA just shredded it step by step

A viral social media post claims you can pocket nearly ₹15,000 in profit per trip by buying silver in Ahmedabad and selling it in Visakhapatnam but a chartered accountant is calling foul on the supposed “arbitrage hack.”

The scheme outlines a straightforward path: buy 1 kg of silver in Ahmedabad at ₹1.89 lakh, sell it in Visakhapatnam for ₹2.06 lakh, deduct train fare and tax, and net ₹14,490 per trip. With three to four trips a month, the post estimates monthly earnings of up to ₹58,000.

But Meenal Goel, a CA, dismantled the logic in a widely shared LinkedIn post, calling it “a perfect mix of risk, illegality, and wishful thinking.”

“You can’t legally buy and resell precious metals without a GST registration and dealer license,” Goel wrote, underscoring that the plan skirts basic compliance norms.

She also flagged the high personal and financial risks involved. Carrying 1 kg of silver — worth nearly ₹2 lakh — on a train without insurance or security “means if it’s stolen or seized, you lose everything,” she warned.

Even if the metal reaches its destination, finding a legitimate buyer is far from guaranteed. “No serious buyer will pay spot rates to someone without an invoice, purity certificate, or business record,” Goel noted.

There’s also the market risk. Silver prices can swing daily — sometimes within hours — and could wipe out any arbitrage opportunity by the time the seller reaches the other city.

Her takedown has sparked a broader conversation online about the dangers of oversimplified get-rich-quick schemes that ignore regulatory and market realities.