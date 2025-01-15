Money management: How important is to have an emergency fund? Last few months I haven't able to save for emergencies?

In the past, I made it a point to allocate funds equivalent to at least 6-12 months of my expenses as an emergency fund. However, over the last 4 years, there were instances where I only managed to save up to 3-4 months' worth in a liquid fund or Fixed Deposit. Unfortunately, unforeseen expenses arose, depleting my emergency savings entirely, leading to feelings of frustration.

I have since decided to diversify my emergency savings by investing in physical gold, and acquiring 5-10gm coins every month. I am on track to reach my emergency fund goal by next month, with an additional 1-2 months' worth of expenses secured in a Fixed Deposit account. I am considering whether this level of savings is sufficient for my emergency fund, considering inflation, crises, and health emergencies.

Advice by Akhil Rathi, Senior Vice President, Financial Concierge at 1 Finance

An emergency fund is the core of sound financial planning, designed to shield you from unexpected financial shocks such as medical emergencies, job loss, or other unforeseen crises. Its primary purpose is to provide immediate access to funds without disrupting your long-term investments or causing financial stress. Establishing and maintaining an emergency fund demonstrates financial discipline and ensures stability during uncertain times. This fund should be easily accessible, as the term "emergency" emphasizes the need for urgency.

When building an emergency fund, it is crucial to prioritise liquidity. Assets like cash, fixed deposits (FDs), or liquid mutual funds are ideal options because they can be quickly converted into usable funds without significant delays. While diversifying savings by investing in physical gold may seem like a secure strategy, it has limitations when used as an emergency fund.

Liquidating gold can be time-consuming, and its value may fluctuate depending on market conditions, making it less reliable during critical situations. Thus, emergency funds should remain separate from investments like gold or equity, which are better suited for wealth creation or long-term financial goals.

Failing to maintain an adequate emergency fund can have significant consequences, including a reduction in investment returns and, in some cases, outright financial losses. For instance, consider a situation where you face a sudden medical emergency but lack sufficient emergency savings. In such cases, you might be forced to withdraw from equity mutual funds during a market downturn.

This withdrawal could result in selling your investments at a loss, directly impacting your financial growth. Moreover, it disrupts the returns you had planned for the long term, as premature exits often negate the compounding benefits of staying invested. It not only hampers your immediate financial stability but also compromises your long-term wealth-building efforts, highlighting the critical need for a dedicated and sufficient emergency fund.

Additionally, an inadequate emergency fund may lead to reliance on high-interest loans or credit cards during a crisis. For example, using a credit card for urgent expenses without the ability to pay off the full balance can result in significant interest charges, further straining your finances. This could have been avoided with a well-maintained emergency fund.

By keeping 6-12 months’ worth of essential expenses in liquid assets and supplementing it with health and life insurance, you ensure financial stability, protect your investments, and avoid unnecessary financial setbacks during emergencies. Periodic reviews of your emergency fund to account for inflation and rising expenses are crucial to maintaining its effectiveness and securing your financial future.

(Views expressed by the expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)

