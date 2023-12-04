Motilal Oswal AMC launches active fund after a gap of 7 years. Check details of Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund here

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) launched its latest investment offering, the Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund. This open-ended equity scheme is designed to provide investors with a unique opportunity to tap into the potential of the small-cap segment. MOAMC is launching an active fund after a gap of 7 years.

Key fund details

Nature: Open-ended equity scheme

Investment Objective: Capital appreciation through predominantly investing in small-cap stocks

NFO Period: December 5, 2023 to December 19, 2023

Fund Management Team: The Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund will be managed by Ajay Khandelwal. This fund will be co-managed by Niket Shah for the equity component, Rakesh Shetty for the debt component, and Ankush Sood for the international equity component.

Portfolio strategy: The fund aims to maintain a well-balanced portfolio with a minimum 65% exposure to small-cap stocks, complemented by a thoughtful allocation to large-cap stocks for tactical and liquidity purposes.

Ideal investor profile: Tailored for investors seeking long-term capital growth, the Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund is ideal for those with an investment horizon of 5-7 years. The fund's performance will be benchmarked against Nifty Small Cap 250 TRI.

Navin Agarwal, MD & CEO, MOAMC, highlighting MOAMC's robust small-cap expertise, Agarwal notes the company’s significant 22% investment in this segment, showcasing a rich history of wealth creation.

He states, “The financial landscape is continually evolving, providing various investment opportunities to investors. We are committed to staying ahead of the curve and delivering innovative solutions. Our previous ventures into active funds have demonstrated our ability to navigate markets effectively, and with the Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund, we are poised to continue this legacy.”

Prateek Agrawal, Executive Director, Motilal Oswal AMC Emphasising a 'High-Quality High Growth' approach, Agrawal underscores the fund's commitment to valuation-conscious investing, targeting companies with strong fundamentals. He states, “At Motilal Oswal, we believe in the power of active management to uncover value and capitalise on emerging opportunities, which have opened up due to India’s growing economy. The Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund is not just an addition to our product suite; it reflects our strategic vision and expertise in small-cap investments."