Mutual Fund SIP outstanding accounts degrew by 5 lakh in January 2025: AMFI data

Mutual Funds: According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on February 12, equity mutual funds continued to attract strong inflows, standing at Rs 39,688 crore in January. However, this was slightly lower than the Rs 41,155 crore recorded in December 2024, possibly reflecting cautious investor sentiment given the current market conditions. Moreover, Gold ETFs saw a sharp rise in inflows, while thematic funds experienced a decline.

SIP contributions continued to be strong in January, crossing Rs 26,000 crore. The month recorded total inflows of Rs 26,400 crore, a slight 0.2% dip from December’s Rs 26,459 crore.

Moreover, in January 2025, 61.32 lakh SIPs were discontinued. However, after reconciliation with exchanges and RTAs pertaining to 2024, the total number of SIPs discontinued in 2024 was revised down to 37 lakh. In December 2025, around 45 lakh SIPs were discontinued. Despite this, SIPs remained popular, with 56.18 lakh new SIPs registered, indicating continued confidence in systematic investments. In December 2024, 54.27 lakh new SIPs were registered.

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI said “The industry has eliminated approximately 25 lakh SIP accounts after a reconciliation between the RTAs and exchanges. This has resulted in the number of SIP outstanding accounts falling for the first time in recent years to 10.27 crore last month against 10.32 crore in December.”

Gold ETFs saw a massive surge in inflows, reaching Rs 3,751 crore in January, up from just Rs 640 crore in December 2024. The sharp rise suggests that investors are turning to gold as a hedge against volatility, especially with the discontinuation of Sovereign Gold Bonds.

Meanwhile, thematic funds saw a decline in inflows, dropping from Rs 15,331 crore in December to Rs 9,017 crore in January. The reduced interest in sector-focused funds could indicate investors moving toward more diversified options amid market uncertainty.

In 2024, the standout performers were sectoral and thematic funds, which attracted over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in inflows and saw the launch of 45 new funds. These funds, focused on specific industries or themes such as green energy and manufacturing, often garner significant investor attention during bullish markets.