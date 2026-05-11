PM Modi asks Indians to stop buying gold for one year: Here is the rupee math behind why you shouldn't

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to stop buying gold for weddings for one year, it did not land as a routine policy announcement. In a country where gold anchors everything from family savings to wedding rituals, it sounded almost personal. But the ask was economic, and urgent.

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Behind the appeal is a familiar pressure point: India imports nearly 85% of its crude oil and is also one of the world's largest gold importers. Both are paid for in US dollars.

When global crude prices surged from around $70 per barrel to nearly $126 per barrel following the Middle East conflict and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, India's import bill ballooned. The rupee, already under pressure, slid to record lows against the dollar.

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That is the context in which Modi said: "I would appeal to people not to buy gold for weddings for one year."

Why gold, specifically

Oil imports are non-negotiable; the country needs fuel to run. Gold is different. Economists classify gold imports largely as discretionary spending or savings demand. Unlike petrol or diesel, no factory shuts down without it.

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But when millions of households buy imported gold simultaneously, the effect on the currency is real. More gold imports mean more dollars flowing out of the country. That widens India's current account deficit, the gap between what it spends on imports and what it earns from exports, and puts direct downward pressure on the rupee.

A weaker rupee then makes every import, including oil, more expensive, creating a cycle that feeds inflation and stretches household budgets further.

India has navigated this before

This is not the first time India has tried to cool gold demand during economic stress. Previous governments have raised import duties on gold, restricted imports and pushed alternatives such as sovereign gold bonds, all aimed at reducing dollar outflows and stabilising the rupee.

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The logic this time is the same. With crude prices elevated and the rupee already weakened, policymakers are trying to avoid a second wave of dollar outflows through gold imports, particularly during the wedding season when demand typically spikes.

The bigger picture

One household skipping jewellery will not shift the currency. But India imports hundreds of tonnes of gold every year, and aggregate demand across millions of families adds up quickly.

Modi's broader message extended beyond gold. He urged citizens to revive work-from-home where possible, reduce unnecessary travel and use fuel carefully. "Petrol-diesel has become so expensive across the world. It is the responsibility of all of us that the foreign exchange spent on purchasing petrol-diesel should also be saved by conserving petrol-diesel," he said.