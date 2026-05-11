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Gold, Silver rates today (May 11, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver rates today (May 11, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 11, 2026 9:40 AM IST
Gold, Silver rates today (May 11, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataGold and silver prices in India on May 11, 2026

Gold and silver prices in India on May 11, 2026, saw a slight increase across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,234 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,964 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,74,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi

15,249

13,979
Mumbai

15,234

13,964
Chennai 15,436

14,149
Kolkata 15,234 13,964

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Check latest gold rates here

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,749 2,74,900
Mumbai 2,749 2,74,900
Chennai 2,799
 

2,79,900
Kolkata 2,749

2,74,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 10, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold (June futures) settled slightly lower to close at ₹1,53,150 per 10 grams. Silver (July futures) rose 0.29% to settle at ₹2,62,370 per kg. 

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold (per 10 gm) ₹153,150.00 Down 0.42%
Silver (per kg) ₹2,62,370 Up 0.29%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: May 11, 2026 9:40 AM IST
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