Quant Small Cap Fund increased stakes in RIL, Jio Financial in October; check latest details

Mutual funds: In October, with Indian markets witnessing corrections due to lackluster earnings, domestic mutual funds (MFs) adopted a proactive approach by acquiring top-performing stocks during their dipping value. The Quant Small Cap Fund, the largest fund managed by Quant Mutual Fund, strategically increased its investment in around 13 stocks within its portfolio during this period. In contrast, the fund reduced its stake in just two stocks amid the market fluctuations.

Some of the stocks in which the Quant Mutual Fund increased its exposure in October include Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India, Bayer Cropscience, Jio Financial Services, Pfizer, Piramal Enterprises, Reliance Industries, and Thyrocare Technologies.

In October, the fund decreased its stakes in Balrampur Chini Mills and HP Adhesives, while adding four new companies to its portfolio: Adani Enterprises, Afcons Infrastructure, Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals, and Tata Chemicals.

Among the more than 50 stocks held in October by the Quant Small Cap Fund were Aadhaar Housing Finance, Adani Power, Aegis Logistics, Bata India, Bikaji Foods International, HFCL, Jana Small Finance Bank, Indoco Remedies, Juniper Hotels, Minda Corporation, Oriental Hotels, RBL Bank, and Zydus Wellness. The fund did not make any changes to its holdings of these stocks.

In October, the portfolio of the small cap fund expanded from 72 stocks to 75 stocks. The majority of the Quant Small Cap Fund's portfolio consists of small-cap companies, and it is constructed with a focus on both medium-term and long-term perspectives. This investment strategy is ideal for investors with a lengthy time horizon. The portfolio primarily comprises under-owned, high-growth companies with attractive valuations.

Managed by Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal, and Sanjeev Sharma, the Quant Small Cap Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation and long-term growth opportunities through investments in small-cap companies.

Quant Small Cap Fund's return

Period This fund Category average

1 month -6.46% -7.92%

3 months -3.63% -1.93%

6 months 6.13% 12.04%

1 year 38.62% 30.18%

3 years 25.83% 20.99%

5 years 46.82% 32.01%

10 years 21.36% 19.32%