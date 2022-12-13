SBI Mutual Fund NFO opens for subscribers till Dec 20; check out the key features

The SBI Mutual Fund launched SBI Long Duration Fund on Monday, which is a new fund offer (NFO). The offer, which opened on December 12 and will be on till December 20, 2022, is an open-ended debt scheme that aims to generate regular income in the long term by primarily investing in debt and money market instruments.
The NFO can be defined as schemes launched on a first-subscription basis to fund securities purchases. It is very similar to IPOs, wherein a company launches its IPO to fund its expansion and further operations for growth. Here, asset management companies, like SBI Mutual Fund, through this scheme can invest in multiple asset classes for their customers and achieve their AUM (assets under management) goals.
Features of SBI Long Duration Fund
DP Singh, deputy managing director and chief business officer, SBI Mutual Fund: “The policy rate cycle is closer to peak and there is expected moderation in inflation levels. The forward-looking estimates on positive real returns make a good case for locking in sovereign yields at current levels. Our offering, SBI Long Duration Fund, will invest predominantly into government securities of longer tenure and money market instruments following a roll down strategy, with 7 years Macaulay Duration as the floor for reset.”
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today