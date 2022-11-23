Thinking about investing in mutual funds? Here are 3 best large-cap MFs you can buy

Best Large Cap Mutual Funds to Buy: Investment in mutual funds is currently a popular investment mode as a large chunk of investors are putting their hard-earned money in a bid to earn a handsome return at the end of the day. Large-cap mutual funds are the funds that park 80 per cent of the pool money in the top 100 companies by market capitalisation. Best large-cap funds are the top-rated ones giving good returns.

As per Sebi norms, large-cap mutual funds are required to invest in the top 100 companies by market capitalisation. These large companies perform well in a volatile market as price fluctuation is minimum when compared to other companies. That is why they fall under the safer mutual fund category.

1. Axis Bluechip Fund

As of November 22, the direct plan of Axis Bluechip Fund has given a return of 12.23 per cent since its launch, whereas its 5-year returns stood at 12.45 per cent. Whereas, the category returns for the same time duration are 10.59 per cent for 1 year, and 13.75 per cent for 5 years. The Axis Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan currently holds Assets under Management worth of Rs 36,871 crore as of September 30, 2022. The fund's top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Infosys Ltd.

The bluechip fund has invested 89.23 per cent of its funds in domestic equities. Of which, 73.89 per cent is in large cap stocks, and 3.43 per cent is in mid-cap stocks. It has also put 0.86 per cent in debt funds, of which 0.86 per cent is in Government securities. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

For investors, the minimum investment required is Rs 5,000 and the minimum additional investment is Rs 100. The minimum SIP investment is Rs 100.

2. Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Reg

As of November 22, the direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Reg has given a return of 13.85 per cent since its launch, whereas its 5-year returns stood at 11.71 per cent. The Axis Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan currently holds Assets under Management worth Rs 1,398 crore as of September 30, 2022.

The fund has the majority of its money invested in Financial, Technology, Energy, Consumer Staples, Automobile sectors. It has taken less exposure in Financial, Technology sectors compared to other funds in the category. The fund's top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The fund has 92.71 per cent investment in domestic equities, of which 75.42 per cent is in large-cap stocks, 7.11 per cent is in mid cap stocks, 0.66 per cent in small cap stocks. The fund has 0.36 per cent investment in debt, of which 0.36 per cent is in Government securities.

3. Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

As of November 22, the direct plan of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund has given a return of 12.48 per cent since its launch, whereas its 5-year returns stood at 13.75 per cent. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index. The Assets under Management of this fund is worth of Rs 8,548 crore as of September 30, 2022.

The fund has invested 97.16 per cent of its funds in domestic equities. Of which, the large-cap stocks have a 75.66 per cent share, while mid-cap stocks have 7.37 per cent share. The fund's top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd.

For new investors, the minimum investment required for the fund is Rs 5,000, with a minimum additional investment is Rs 1,000. The minimum SIP investment is Rs 1,000.

Mutual funds in 2022

Mutual funds are of different types, equity funds, index funds, debt funds, money-market funds, ETFs, and income funds, among others. These are further classified into options like large-cap, small-cap or mid-cap. In the month of October, equity MFs saw a healthy inflow of Rs 9,390.35 crore, whereas debt funds recorded an outflow to the tune of Rs 2,817.79 crore. Meanwhile, mutual fund investments through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route reached an all-time high in October. According to AMFI data, inflows in the overall mutual funds market stood at Rs 14,046.98 crore in October 2022. Meanwhile, net assets under management (AUM) came in at around Rs 39,50,323.28 crore as of October 31, 2022.