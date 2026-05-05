Titanium vs Arthaya Long-Short Funds: Which strategy fits your portfolio?

India’s newly introduced Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) framework is rapidly expanding investor choice beyond traditional mutual funds, with long-short equity strategies emerging as a key innovation. Two of the latest offerings—Tata Asset Management’s Titanium Equity Long-Short Fund and Union Mutual Fund’s Arthaya Equity Long Short Fund — highlight how fund houses are positioning differentiated products for sophisticated investors.

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While both funds operate within the same regulatory structure, their positioning, flexibility, and target investor segments reveal important differences.

Titanium Equity Long-Short Fund

The Titanium Equity Long-Short Fund stands out for its aggressive flexibility and institutional-style execution. It allows dynamic net equity exposure ranging from -25% to 100%, enabling the fund manager to shift from fully bullish to partially bearish depending on market conditions.

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This makes it one of the most tactical offerings in the SIF space. The fund combines a core long portfolio of fundamentally strong companies with a derivative overlay that includes short selling, arbitrage strategies, and sectoral hedging.

For investors, the key “what’s new” lies in this ability to generate returns across market cycles—not just in bull phases but also during corrections or sideways markets. Additionally, the structure offers mutual fund-like taxation, which is a significant advantage over AIFs running similar strategies.

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However, this sophistication comes with a steep entry barrier. With a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh and a high-risk classification (Risk Level 5), the fund is clearly targeted at high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) who understand derivatives and portfolio hedging.

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Arthaya Equity Long Short Fund

In contrast, the Arthaya Equity Long Short Fund is positioned as a more accessible and balanced entry into long-short investing. While it also uses long and short positions to capture pricing inefficiencies, the messaging is less about tactical aggression and more about portfolio stability and adaptability.

The fund aims to bridge the gap between traditional mutual funds and complex alternatives, offering investors a regulated way to access advanced strategies without the high barriers typically associated with AIFs. It focuses on disciplined stock selection—going long on companies with earnings visibility while shorting structurally weak or overvalued businesses.

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Unlike Titanium, Arthaya emphasizes portfolio construction and downside management rather than wide exposure shifts. This makes it more suitable for investors seeking smoother return profiles rather than tactical market timing.

Key differences

Flexibility: Titanium offers wider dynamic exposure (-25% to 100%), while Arthaya is relatively more stable in approach

Target Audience: Titanium is designed for HNIs; Arthaya is positioned for a broader, though still informed, investor base

Strategy Depth: Titanium uses derivatives, arbitrage, and tactical allocation extensively; Arthaya focuses more on stock-level inefficiencies

Risk Profile: Titanium carries higher execution and derivative risk; Arthaya is comparatively moderate within the SIF spectrum

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What should investors choose?

The choice ultimately depends on investor sophistication and portfolio needs. Titanium is suited for those seeking alpha through tactical positioning and who can tolerate volatility and complexity. Arthaya, on the other hand, offers a more measured introduction to long-short strategies, prioritising consistency and accessibility.

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Both funds reflect a broader shift in India’s investment landscape—where generating returns is no longer just about market direction, but about strategy design.

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