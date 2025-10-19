'Wealth grows from time, not...': CA's viral post reminds investors what truly compounds

In an age where social media flaunts overnight trading wins and “get-rich-fast” stories, Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik is urging investors to slow down — and focus on patience over performance.

In a thought-provoking post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik highlighted a common pitfall he sees in most portfolios: “Every time I review someone’s portfolio, I notice one thing — most investors don’t start with patience. They start with expectations.”

Advertisement

According to him, the biggest irony in investing is that “the more you chase returns, the further they seem to run.” Instead, Kaushik says the real wealth builders are those who focus on what actually compounds — habits.

“They automate SIPs, stay diversified, and keep investing even when the headlines scream panic,” he wrote, adding that wealth doesn’t come from timing the market but from time in the market.

Kaushik, who frequently shares insights on financial discipline and behavioural investing, compared investing to running — both demanding rhythm, repetition, and resilience. “When I first started running, every kilometer felt like a negotiation with myself,” he reflected. “But the magic began when I stopped listening to that voice and just showed up — even on days I didn’t feel like it. That’s how investing works too.”

Advertisement

He emphasised that investors don’t need to predict the next bull run — they just need to keep showing up consistently, month after month, through every market cycle.

“Wealth, like stamina, isn’t built in a rush. It’s built quietly,” Kaushik noted, adding that consistency not only strengthens portfolios but also shapes character.

The financial expert concluded with a reminder that true returns go beyond money, “Maybe the real ROI isn’t just financial — it’s emotional maturity. The market rewards those who stay, not those who chase.”