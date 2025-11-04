‘Wealth is painfully boring’: Expert’s viral post on money, patience, real secret to getting rich

In an era where “manifestation” has become a buzzword across social media, chartered accountant and finance educator CA Nitin Kaushik offered a refreshing reality check on what wealth creation actually requires — and why most people give up before they ever see results.

In a viral X (formerly Twitter) thread posted on November 4, 2025, Kaushik dismantled the idea that wealth can be summoned through affirmations and vision boards alone. “Everyone wants to manifest wealth. But few are ready to feel broke while doing it,” he wrote. “Wealth isn’t magnetized by affirmations. It’s magnetized by action under uncertainty.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

He argued that true wealth requires emotional resilience — the ability to keep moving forward even when outcomes are uncertain. “Your nervous system must learn to survive the ‘what ifs,’” Kaushik said, adding that every successful investor and entrepreneur has had to walk through fear rather than avoid it.

The truth about wealth creation no one wants to admit — it’s painfully boring.



Everyone dreams of making “smart moves” in the market.

But real wealth? It’s not created in the chaos.

It’s built in silence.



Let me explain 👇🧵#stockmarket #investingtips #finance #realestate pic.twitter.com/KoBGrtdpXa — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) November 4, 2025

Wealth is built in...

In another post, Kaushik addressed what he called “the truth no one wants to admit” — that wealth creation is painfully boring. “Everyone dreams of making ‘smart moves’ in the market. But real wealth? It’s not created in the chaos. It’s built in silence,” he wrote.

Advertisement

He contrasted excitement-driven trading with quiet consistency, urging investors to resist the temptation of frequent action. “No panic selling. No chasing what’s trending. Just quiet consistency, month after month, year after year. The market doesn’t reward excitement — it rewards endurance.”

The emotion gap

Using data to illustrate his point, Kaushik noted that while the Nifty index has compounded at 12–13% annually over the last two decades, the average investor earns just 6–7%. “It’s not because of lack of knowledge — it’s because of lack of patience,” he wrote. “The gap between market returns and investor returns has only one culprit: emotions.”

He broke it down further: fear makes investors sell too early, while greed pushes them to buy too late — both of which sabotage compounding. “If you invested ₹10 lakh for 20 years, the difference between earning 7% and 13% is nearly ₹80 lakh,” he said. “That’s the price of emotion.”

Advertisement

Everyone wants to manifest wealth. But few are ready to feel broke while doing it.



That’s why most “manifestation” journeys stop before money actually arrives.



Because real wealth isn’t just about mindset — it’s about tolerance.



A thread on the one truth most wealth coaches… pic.twitter.com/VgY39hwRBh — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) November 4, 2025

Patience pays — literally

Kaushik also highlighted how discipline and emotional control are the real drivers of long-term success. “Managing emotions builds more wealth than managing money ever will,” he said. “We love to discuss SIPs, diversification, and returns — but rarely do we talk about patience, the one thing that truly compounds over time.”

His advice for investors was simple: when markets fall or headlines stir panic, do nothing. “When markets fall, most investors look for reasons to exit. But wealth builders look for reasons to stay,” he wrote.

Ending his thread with a reminder of the value of calm persistence, Kaushik added: “Wealth doesn’t need activity — it needs patience. In investing, boredom is often the most profitable emotion.”