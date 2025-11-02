‘Certainty, not wealth...’: Financial advisor sparks debate on Finland vs India’s corporate life

In a post that has stirred wide discussion online, Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch, drew a sharp contrast between Finland’s consistent top ranking in global happiness indices and the widespread dissatisfaction among India’s corporate workforce. His argument: happiness is not born of wealth, but of certainty.

“Finland has been consistently ranked #1 when it comes to happiness. You know why? Because they are content. Why are they content? Not because they have crazy money, but because they have certainty,” Shrivastava wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He elaborated that Finland’s social model — with predictable taxes, free and high-quality education, and universal healthcare — creates a sense of stability that allows citizens to live without constant anxiety. In contrast, Shrivastava argued, Indian corporate employees face “corporate hunger games,” with no guarantee of job security, consistent taxation, or unemployment benefits. “You lose your job, you are on your own. There is no such thing as happiness. There is contentment. When a person can be at peace, he/she can be content. And that paves the path for happiness,” he added.

The post quickly went viral, triggering a wave of responses across social media. While many praised Shrivastava’s perspective, others pushed back with nuance and data.

“I disagree strongly here. Among OECD countries, Finland has an above-average suicide rate. It is definitely not one of the lowest. Finland has a crazy welfare state — they built welfare after becoming rich and not before. India has some welfare, whatever it can afford at its stage of development,” one user argued.

Others, however, resonated with Shrivastava’s focus on emotional security. “Happiness isn’t really about excess, it’s about stability,” wrote another commenter. “When people know that their basic needs — health, education, livelihood — are protected, they can focus on purpose and creativity instead of survival. In India, most people live in constant anxiety about ‘what if’ scenarios — what if I lose my job, what if I fall sick, what if policies change overnight. That kind of uncertainty drains mental energy.”

A third user summed up the sentiment: “When a nation builds its happiness on certainty instead of wealth, it thrives. The day India prioritizes stability in jobs, education, and healthcare, we won’t just chase growth — we’ll live it.”

Some also contextualized Finland’s model, pointing out that its small population of about 5.6 million and robust welfare systems make such policies easier to sustain. “True that Finland is ranked #1 for happiness globally. But Finland has a very small population — smaller than Delhi NCR,” one commenter noted.

Shrivastava’s post has clearly struck a chord with many Indians navigating volatile work environments and an evolving economy. Whether through better welfare systems or more predictable policies, his message touches on a deeper truth — that certainty, more than wealth, may be the missing ingredient in India’s pursuit of happiness.